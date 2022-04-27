Humanization, emotional well-being and technological innovation, keys to the health center of the future

During the height of the pandemic, they were deservedly called essential workers. Today, however, a high percentage of health personnel complain, not without some bitterness, of psychological exhaustion and lack of protection of their working conditions. And that, in the end, that transcends and affects us all, as patients. Something that ISS Spain, which has developed the project, wants to remedy Sanitary Welfare, already presented to directors and senior managers of hospitals throughout the country, to encourage debate on how to achieve health well-being in health centers.

An action plan that aims to go beyond the strictly healthcare field to point the finger where and how the health, experience and safety of both patients and healthcare professionals can be improved. Starting with what is its specialty: non-care actions, such as humanization, the design of spaces or the work of maintenance services.

And it is that the health crisis caused by the well-known pathogen has meant a before and after in the health sector. A total impact on its management model, which has brought with it a profound debate on the current models. The oversaturation of health centers has served to make visible the importance of mental health and well-being, strongly impacted by the anxiety, stress and uncertainty of the hardest moments of the pandemic.

Now, after the most critical phase has passed, the idea for the future is to turn these places into more comfortable spaces for everyone; not only for health professionals, but also for patients.

a friendly environment

The project health welfare, which proposed by this specialist firm in the creation of more efficient work environments, revolves around four lines of action:



1 The humanization of teams.

One of the pillars on which the concept developed by ISS is based, which must go beyond healthcare practice and rely on the training and specialization of the different teams that make up the healthcare space, understood as parts of a whole. These teams can belong to both public and private institutions or companies, with differentiated corporate cultures, and that carry out activities of a very diverse nature, providing maintenance, cleaning, medical and nursing care services, etc. It points out as fundamental that there is good communication, coordination and cooperation, so that there is a true synergy between the different care and non-care professionals for the benefit of the patient.

The key is to invest in continuous and transversal training, which not only outlines the skills and procedures to be followed by each one, but also promotes that common space of humanity; that makes the stay in the health center much more bearable.

2 The welfare of workers.

Another of the factors that it addresses is the importance of not forgetting the care of the care and non-care teams that work in the health center. The health emergency has demonstrated the relevance of promoting good emotional health for the development of health activity, especially when times of crisis arrive. Health centers must have spaces such as rest areas for their workers or 24-hour services with psychologists and psychiatrists. Policies that were introduced during the outbreak of Covid and that should remain in this new post-pandemic reality.

3 The importance of technology.

Technological innovations have proven to be extremely useful after the drop in coronavirus infections, especially in health centers. It is a tool that has facilitated the control of health parameters during the pandemic, and after its incidence has decreased, it currently represents an opportunity not so much for control as for management. Thus, the monitoring of ventilation systems, the measurement of ambient temperature or the geolocation of patients are some of the examples that show how the different devices optimize the development of healthcare activity, generating security and certainty for both professionals and to patients and their families.

4 The recovery of patients.

Environmental conditions, the fact of feeling comfortable during the hospital stay, are a very important element for the recovery of patients. Paying attention to both design and management details –ISS talks about details such as natural light or the reduction of some sound signals from monitoring devices– directly affect the patient’s well-being. In this sense, one of the main conclusions of the project of this firm specialized in the management of the workplace and integration of services is that the first factor that patients value as essential is that the health spaces are spacious and bright, followed by the fact that they can have individual rooms and that there is both thermal and acoustic comfort in the facilities. Everything, so that, in an environment that can sometimes be unfriendly, they feel at home.

If you want to know in depth the details of this white paper for the improvement of the binomial people-health spaces, you can download it by clicking on the following link: