Humanization in Nuclear Medicine of the Marañon

The Nuclear Medicine Service Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón has humanized through the work of the artist Rafael Diaz, also a medical professional, stays in the service. The objective is to improve the environment where patients remain during their diagnostic tests and radiometabolic therapies, which, by their very nature, can sometimes be longer. This project is also aimed at professionals who work in Nuclear Medicine, enabling them to have more open and accessible spaces that thus favor patient care.





Marañon Nuclear Medicine is a unit of recognized prestige with more than 65 years of history and that currently covers practically all examinations, diagnostic methods and therapies. The service also offers coverage to various hospitals, specialty centers and Primary Care of the Community of Madrid.





A PROJECT THAT UNITES ART AND SCIENCE





The color and the light of Rafael Díaz’s work accompanies the users of the Nuclear Medicine Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in all the rooms they go through and while they stay there. Already in the lobby itself you can see a work created from the various diagnostic tests carried out there, forming a structure of concentric designs reminiscent of a cathedral rose window or a mandala.





Likewise, and inside the room where the diagnostic tests are carried out, the elements of the periodic table that intervene in Nuclear Medicine are shown through colors and shapes, thus giving a scientific meaning to that universal color language. Patients only see color, but for scientists they are substances that represent numbers atomic, electrons Y chemical properties.





“We cannot talk about humanization without taking into account the feelings of patients”





And the other room where this humanization project is perhaps more evident, is the room where patients who have been administered radioactive substances and isotopes must wait for their conditions to be visible in the PET/CT. Here are images of diagnosed and healed diseases. Also, the drawings made by the patients themselves where they reflected what they felt when their illness was diagnosed and what they experienced when they improved and were cured.





“We cannot speak of humanization without taking into account the patient feelings“, adds the artist Rafael Diaz. “Each frame is a patient. All this scientific, conceptual and artistic effort is to use art as a tool to deliver a message of healing and hope to patients”.





The head of the Nuclear Medicine Service, Juan Carlos Alonso Fartoremember that the realization of this project, in which authorship has been shared with the patients, has always had the support and authorization of the Cashew Ethics Committee and is framed in Humanization Plan of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

