Humanization through art

Humanize a hospital. This has been one of the latest projects of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón. The nuclear medicine service has humanized its stays through the work of the artist Rafael Díaz, also a medical professional. The objective is to improve the environment where patients remain during their diagnostic tests and radiometabolic therapies, which, by their very nature, can sometimes be longer.

This project is also aimed at professionals working in nuclear medicine, enabling more open and accessible spaces that favor patient care. Marañon Nuclear Medicine is a unit with more than 65 years of history and currently covers practically all examinations, diagnostic methods and therapies. The service also offers coverage to several hospitals, specialty centers and primary care centers in the Community of Madrid.

The color and light of Rafael Díaz’s work accompanies the users of the Nuclear Medicine Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in all the rooms they pass through and while they remain there. Already in the lobby itself you can see a work created from the various diagnostic tests carried out there, forming a structure of concentric designs reminiscent of the rose window of a cathedral or a mandala.

Likewise, and inside the room where the diagnostic tests are carried out, the elements of the periodic table that intervene in Nuclear Medicine are shown through colors and shapes, thus giving a scientific meaning to that universal color language. Patients see only color, but to scientists they are substances that represent atomic numbers, electrons, and chemical properties.