Humberto Coronel: the murder of a journalist that shocks Paraguay

Drafting

BBC News World

7 September 2022

image source, RRSS Caption, Humberto Coronel worked at the Radio Amambay station investigating and reporting on corruption and organized crime.

Journalist Humberto Coronel, who used to report on corruption and organized crime in the Paraguayan city of Pedro Juan Caballero, was shot to death on Tuesday by a motorist as he left the radio station for which he worked.

Three months ago, Coronel received death threats, but he refused to receive police protection, according to Rubén Paredes, head of the regional police.

The murder of this reporter adds to the violence suffered by this border region with Brazil, where the drug trafficking and disputes between criminal gangs they happen frequently.

Coronel’s death comes months after the assassination in May Joseph Carlos Acevedo, who was mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero and also stood out for investigating the role of organized crime. Last year, Acevedo’s niece, Haylee Carolina Acevedo, was also killed.

Pedro Juan Caballero is considered the most violent city in the country, in which Brazilian gangs operate that control much of the drug trade in South America, such as the First Command of the Capital and the Red Command.

What is known about the attack

Coronel worked for the Amambay radio station, which belongs to the family of the also assassinated Mayor Acevedo.

Authorities say Colonel, 33, received eight shots being attacked from behind as he was leaving the station and heading to his car. The police, meanwhile, found 10 bullet casings at the crime scene.

image source, Getty Images

Prosecutor Katia Uemura pointed out that it is presumed that the attack against Coronel is linked to the threat received months ago and that, according to some information, it would have been launched by organized crime.

Uemura, who went to the scene of the attack and made a first inspection of the security cameras, told reporters that the attacker was wearing a helmet and a jacket and was traveling alone on a black motorcycle.

Gustavo Baeza colleague by profession of the Colonel, was also threatened with death about three months ago.

According to a statement from the Attorney General of the Republic of Paraguay, the two police officers who guarded the site where Coronel’s murder took place will be investigated.

“The police officers in charge of security were not near the journalist at the time of the attack. Both the victim and the other communicator had already been threatened on June 10, “says the note from the Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of the threats against Coronel and Báez, prosecutor Sandra Díaz requested permanent police custody of both victims.

Coronel is the eighth press worker killed in the department of Amambay since the reporter was shot on October 26, 1991 in Pedro Juan Caballero. Santiago Leguizamonaccording to data from the Table for the Safety of Journalists in Paraguay.

“Today our solidarity is with the relatives of the journalist Humberto Coronel -of Radio Amambay- and with the entire journalistic community. We join the call for justice and an end to impunity in the crimes against journalists in Paraguay”, pronounced the organization Amnesty International Paraguay.

The US Embassy in Paraguay also condemned Coronel’s murder and said it “supports the local authorities in their efforts to do justice.”

Civil society organizations in Paraguay considered that this murder shows “the advance of organized crime over the entire Paraguayan society“.

In a statement, the Paraguayan Union of Journalists (SPP) and the Paraguayan Human Rights Coordinator (Codehupy) denounced “the state inaction that today results in the murder of journalist Humberto Coronel, a worker at Radio Amambay.”

What happens in Pedro Juan Caballero?

In the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, capital of the department of Amambay, on the border with Brazil, there are frequent assassinations of politicians, seizures of tons of drugs and clashes between criminal gangs.

According to reports from the specialized media outlet Insight Crime, Amambay is the epicenter of the distribution and production of marijuana in Paraguay.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Police operations frequently seize tons of marijuana in Pedro Juan Caballero.

It is also reported that Pedro Juan Caballero has become one of the natural seats of the First Capital Command (PCC)a powerful Brazilian gang that emerged in the prisons of Sao Paulo in the 1990s and that today controls much of the drug trafficking business in South America.

Many of the recent crimes in Paraguay have been linked to possible PCC activities. Among them, the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pucci on May 10 in Colombia, although at the moment it is still being investigated.

In January 2020, 75 prisoners escaped from a prison in Pedro Juan Caballero and dozens of them belonged to the PCC. Then, the former Minister of the Interior, Euclides Acevedo, said that the prison officials themselves had collaborated in the escape.

They are the type of activities that journalists like Coronel dedicate themselves to investigating, facing the risk of threats and murders.