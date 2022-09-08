News

Humberto Coronel: the murder of a journalist that shocks Paraguay

Portrait of Humberto Coronel

Humberto Coronel worked at the Radio Amambay station investigating and reporting on corruption and organized crime.

Journalist Humberto Coronel, who used to report on corruption and organized crime in the Paraguayan city of Pedro Juan Caballero, was shot to death on Tuesday by a motorist as he left the radio station for which he worked.

Three months ago, Coronel received death threats, but he refused to receive police protection, according to Rubén Paredes, head of the regional police.

The murder of this reporter adds to the violence suffered by this border region with Brazil, where the drug trafficking and disputes between criminal gangs they happen frequently.

Coronel’s death comes months after the assassination in May Joseph Carlos Acevedo, who was mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero and also stood out for investigating the role of organized crime. Last year, Acevedo’s niece, Haylee Carolina Acevedo, was also killed.

