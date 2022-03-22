Humberto Elizondo clarifies if he is actually the son of the Golden Cinema actor, Jorge Negrete

maybe one of the urban legends of the Golden Cinema era in Mexico is the one related to the alleged paternity of Jorge Negrete with the actor Humberto Elizondo; and it is that during the time, many people began to spread the rumor of the “agreement that the actress Fanny Kaufmann would have done with the ranchera music performer.

Now for the first time it’s his own actor Humberto Elizondo Kaufman who decided to clarify the truth behind that rumor that said that her mother, better known as “Vitola”, who was part of the cast of numerous productions of German Valdes “Tin Tan” in several of his movies.

It was in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that the alleged son of the actor of the Cine de Oro He decided to clarify what happened with that rumor that became so popular at the time and that even generated some family doubts that the media spread at the time.

Humberto Elizondo I speak in The minute that changed my destiny about his numerous projects on Mexican television, as well as his roles as a villain in soap operas, but also take the opportunity to make clear what is the thread that unites him with George Negrete.

Is Humberto Elizondo really the son of Jorge Negrete? This cleared up

Elizondo mentioned that he knew that his mother and Jorge Negrete were very good friends, so he understands where that rumor that became known in the 20th century and that was very popular shortly after the decline of the Golden Cinema could come from.

“Regarding the urban legend if he is my dad, Jorge died at 42 years old, when I was 42 I was physically quite similar to him. Even his sisters (Jorge Negrete) adopted me as a putative son,” the actor told Adolfo Infante.

However, the son of “Vitola” expressed that he does not doubt the paternity of the man who raised him, and even mentioned that “he knows perfectly well who his biological father is.”

Humberto Elizondo also expressed that although he knows that he shares features with Negrete, he is also very similar to his father, so he assumes that there is no kind of connection, despite the similarities between the two.

Humberto Elizondo bears a strong physical resemblance to Jorge Negrete… | Instagram: humberto.elizondok