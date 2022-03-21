Humberto Elizondo responds if Jorge Negrete is his father

From his youth, Humberto Elizondo has been involved in various rumors related to the alleged blood tie that unites him to Jorge Negrete; however, he had rarely expressed himself on the subject. His mother Fanny Kaufmannbetter known as “Band“, was a Canadian actress and comedian who was characterized by her prominent height, since, in the 50’s and 60’s, it was uncommon to see such tall women on Mexican television. But his charisma and grace allowed him to participate in multiple projects, many of them alongside stars like German Valdes Tin-Tanwhich led her to rub shoulders with personalities such as Silvia Pinal, Ignacio López Tarso and Jorge Negrete, with whom it was speculated that she had a Romance from which his son Humberto would have been born.

Over the years, Humberto Elizondo acquired more and more features similar to those of Jorge Negrete; however, he was recognized as a son by the diplomat Humberto Elizondo y Alardín.

“Jorge Negrete for me is an iconFor me he is an example, a man who at the most important moment of his career left everything for his colleagues and dedicated himself to the ANDA (National Association of Actors)”exposed the actor in an exclusive interview during ‘The minute that changed my destiny’.

And he added that when he turned 42 he had a great resemblance to Jorge Negrete, which caused the sisters of “The Singing Charro” They adopted him as a putative son.