Humberto Zurita dedicates beautiful words to Christian Bach on his birthday

Christian Bach He died on February 26, 2019 at the age of 59, so his departure meant a heavy blow in the life of Humberto Zurita, with whom he was married for more than 30 years.

So the actor at the birth and death anniversary of the actress usually remembers her through photographs and beautiful messages on her social networks, with which she moves her fans. So the birthday of his late wife this May 9 was no exception and the interpreter shared his feelings on this very moving date.

“How to wish you a happy birthday, if you are no longer here. Your dates no longer coincide between that sad and gray day of your departure with May 9 in which you were born; moonlight and radiant sun”the actor began his beautiful writing.

Photo: Instagram

“We are here and now: we continue to love you today and always”in the letter, Humberto Zurita wrote to his wife about how their children, Emiliano and Sebastián Zurita will never forget their dear mother and they want to pay tribute to him by following in his footsteps in acting. While the 67-year-old actor is still single living his widowhood.

Regarding the causes of his death, the actor and his children during all this time have remained very hermetic without giving details. of the type of illness that ended with the beautiful blonde and in multiple interviews the family has revealed that they will keep Christian Bach’s life private and will not make a bioseries.

See here the beautiful words of Humberto Zurita to Christian Bach