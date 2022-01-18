Humble has decided to abandon Linux (and macOS)

Humble, well-known retailer of games, music albums and e-books announced the abandonment of Linux support and macOS deciding to focus only on Windows😠

Humble Bundle?

For those who don’t know Humble Bundle they are a series of collections that are sold and distributed online at a set price for the buyer (according to the “pay what you want” model). The collections are usually offered in more or less regular periods, lasting two weeks; although often, after a few days from the beginning of the sales period, games or bonus material are added for those who have already purchased the collection or who decide to pay a higher than average price. There is usually a minimum price you need to pay for a collection, anything you want to pay above that is welcome.

Why pay more than the minimum? The proceeds from the sales are divided between the game developers, the association that manages the Humble Bundles, and one or more charities. Part of your money will be donated to do good.

The earliest collections consisted of supplied multi-platform independent video games without DRM, while the most recent also included video games produced by established developers and well-known gaming houses.

Hi, Linux

We come to the news also confirmed by ArsTechnica. The retailer’s monthly subscription service, Humble Choice, change the way to purchase packages. Starting February 1st, you will have a simplified offer with a single subscription for € 9.99 per month. The subscription will include some games, and continuous access to two collections: Trove and Humble Games Collection. Nothing to worry about so far.

The problem comes from the fact that the new app, Humble Launcher, which will allow you to select games from the above collections, it will only work on Windows. Humble therefore says goodbye after 12 years to support for macOS and Linux.

Current subscribers using a GNU / Linux distro (or Apple’s operating system) have until January 31 to download a copy of their favorite games. As of February 1st, the Mac and Linux versions will be off-limits.

Humble hasn’t announced any further changes to its business model, which largely revolves around the keys that are included in the bundles. For more details you can take a look at the FAQ here.

In short, if lately there has been a lot of positive news regarding gaming on Linux (Canonical is looking for a Gaming Product Manager, the news included in Linux 5.16 or the arrival of the consul Steam Deck), this is certainly not on the same line. We sincerely hope that Humble will retrace his steps and consider developing a version of Humble Launcher compatible with Linux (and macOS).

