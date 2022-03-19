Humiliate Belinda! Ángela Aguilar ‘crushes’ Christian Nodal’s ex in this way

Mexico City.- Again the renowned singer of the Mexican regional, Angela Aguilaris in the middle of a scandal with Belindasince they claim that the humiliatedhaving it ‘crushed’ this way to the always controversial ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Recently the YouTube channel of chacaleoaffirmed that Aguilar, with only half the years in the career that the interpreter of toad He already doubles his fortune and reaches the media, pointing out that this is undoubtedly a harsh humiliation for the pop star.

Presumably the daughter of Pepe Aguilar He currently has a fortune of more than 20 million dollars and is listed as one of the celebrities with the highest income in recent years, so if he continues like this, this figure would increase a lot in 2022.

Internet

At half the age, Ángela Aguilar has twice as much money as Belinda. At her young age, the young singer can already boast that she has fame and money to live in peace for the rest of her life, but such a situation has been methodical, since such fortune already exceeds that of Belinda, which is twice her age. . Angela’s fortune amounts to 20 million dollars and she is one of the singers with the highest income, “said the YouTube channel.

But that was not all, as they pointed out that being one of the influencers on Instagram with millions of followers, brands make juicy offers for her to promote them, in addition to the fact that she would charge a million dollars per presentation, since she fills places for her 18 years and that has allowed it to surpass great celebrities of past and current generations.

As for the exactrix of Televisathe YouTube channel claims that although he has a broad career and has an impressive career and media presence, the reality is that he has a fortune of 10 million dollars and has great purchasing power in Mexico.

Internet

Given this, they pointed out that the main difference between the two is that Belinda does not have a label and therefore has not released a new album for years and only appears with other artists, in addition to not having given concerts in a long time, while Aguilar He is in the middle of a tour and offers from record companies rain down on him.

It is worth mentioning that until now neither the former coach of Aztec TV or Pepe’s daughter have spoken about what was said, but they are expected to give statements soon.

Source: Chacaleo YouTube channel