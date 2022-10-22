Humiliated by Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian hit on by a former champion!

Long in a relationship with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has however experienced very difficult times because of the infidelity of the former Cavs. Now single, she had the right to advances from an ex-player… and it must be said that they know each other very well.

NBA players sometimes aren’t the most reliable companions in the world, and Tristan Thompson is the perfect example. Already guilty of adultery with Khloe Kardashian in 2019, the inside free agent did it again a few months ago, as he got back together with the social media star. Between that and the fact that he had a child behind her back, the multiple deceptions would have had serious consequences on the mind of the young woman, according to information from TMZ :

Khloe Kardashian apparently suffered brain trauma from Tristan Thompson’s infidelities!

It is all the more sad that a few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian’s sister had made some pretty amazing remarks towards the ex-teammate of LeBron James, despite his faults. But if she needs to be comforted, a veteran of the league has already made himself available to her. Double NBA champion Lamar Odom gave him a fairly clear message on social networks, he who had shared his life for some time in the early 2010s:

Lamar Odom (again) tries his luck with Khloe Kardashian

I miss my best friend

As a reminder, Odom and Kardashian were married to each other for four years, from 2009 to 2013. But if the young woman had filed for divorce that year, she ended up retracting two years later, especially since the request had been refused by the judge. Meanwhile, the ex-Laker experienced a real tragedy since he was found unconscious in October 2015, following an overdose of cocaine and crack. Enough to put him in a coma for several days.

After waking up, Khloe finally renounced the divorce and although they are no longer together, she has helped him a lot during his rehabilitation. Seven years later, however, the contact between the two former lovebirds seems to be broken, to the great regret of the person concerned. The attempt to get closer to her again was therefore considered quite pitiful by Internet users, who were very frank with him in the comments:

She’s long gone bro 😆💀

Now that Khloe Kardashian is definitely no longer in a relationship with Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom felt it was time for him to try his luck again. We wish him good luck in his reconquest mission, which does not leave under good auspices.