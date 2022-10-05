humiliated in the middle of a match against Inter Milan by a raging Shakira!

A break that does not pass… This Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Gerard Piqué was present on the field of Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Italy, to face Inter Milan on this third day of the group stage of the Champions League . But while the FC Barcelona team was warming up on the lawn, a detail shocked those present in the stands. Indeed, the music playing in the stadium at that precise moment was none other than a title by… Shakira! A blow for the defender.

As a reminder, the singer made the decision to end her relationship with the football player after discovering multiple deceptions on the part of the latter. Last June, the couple shared a press release to announce the end of their story. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “they said.

“I gave everything in this relationship”

Since then, the two celebrities have been waging a merciless war. Very discreet, the interpreter of the title “Waka Waka” recently spoke. “It’s hard to talk about it personally […]. I remained discreet and tried to take everything in silence. It’s hard to talk about it, because until now, I’m trying to understand, it’s not an ordinary separation. It’s not easy for children either.”she explained before adding: “I gave everything in this relationship. Before, I led a nomadic life. I traveled non-stop to explore various places in the world […]. When Milan joined the school in 2014, I knew that I had to stabilize in Barcelona and be there as much as possible for him, for Gérard and for Sasha. I have always supported him in his football career. One of us had to sacrifice himself. Either he ended his collaboration with Barcelona and moved to America with me, or I did it for him.. Touching confidences.

