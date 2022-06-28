“Humiliated”, Neymar wants revenge on PSG

Neymar Jr took it very badly that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to do without him. To prove to the Parisian leaders that they are wrong, the Brazilian would like to return to FC Barcelona.

Neymar and the PSG, the divorce is confirmed. As revealed by RMC last week, the capital club have told their Brazilian striker that they want to part ways with him. El Pais thus indicates that a Parisian representative has contacted Neymar’s father to tell him the news. This information is confirmed to the Spanish daily by a close friend of Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

As RMC had indicated, Neymar took this announcement very badly. So much so that, while his priority was to stay in Paris, he would now be totally ready to consider leaving, despite an XXL salary at PSG and a contract that can go until 2027. El Pais assures that the Brazilian, “humiliated”, would like to have the opportunity to join another big club to prove to the Parisian leaders that they have committed a serious mistake. His dream would even be to return to Barcelona…

Neymar in the Premier League would be all types of entertaining pic.twitter.com/5AC7Pr9Rwx —GOAL (@goal) June 26, 2022

No more bling

While PSG has decided to turn its back on the era of “bling-bling”, Neymar could serve as an example. For five years, and its recruitment at a golden price from Barcelona, ​​the capital club has done everything to make the Brazilian feel fulfilled in Paris. From now on, the idea is to no longer grant him any privileges.

“A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more ! (…) We must become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that turn a game upside down.had let go of the president of the Rouge et Bleu Parisian.

“Three or four extra pounds”

Privately, a source close to PSG management points to the main problem: “Neymar does not like to train, iplayed with three or four extra pounds for years. » However, even if his statistics (goals, assists) are down, the Parisian n ° 10 is not stingy with effort on the ground. ” In competition, he was the most honest striker in the team, the one who ran the most to give himself and to defend.”explains this same source.