Humiliation in Turin! Villarreal surprises and massacres Juventus in the round of 16 of the Champions League

2022-03-16

Villarreal qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after winning 3-0 in the field of Juventusthis Wednesday in the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

Two penalty goals from Gerard Moreno (78) and Arnaut Danjuma (90+2) and a bit of Paul Torres (85) gave Villarreal the pass to the next round, making it 4-1 on aggregate in the tie, after drawing 1-1 in the first leg at the La Cerámica stadium.

The Juventus He came out for the game from the beginning, taking control of the match against a Villarreal, what?that in the first part suffered the attacks of Álvaro Morata and, above all, Dusan Vlahovic.

