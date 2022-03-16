Humiliation in Turin! Villarreal surprises and massacres Juventus in the round of 16 of the Champions League

2022-03-16
Villarreal qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after winning 3-0 in the field of Juventusthis Wednesday in the round of 16 of the continental tournament.
Two penalty goals from Gerard Moreno (78) and Arnaut Danjuma (90+2) and a bit of Paul Torres (85) gave Villarreal the pass to the next round, making it 4-1 on aggregate in the tie, after drawing 1-1 in the first leg at the La Cerámica stadium.
The Juventus He came out for the game from the beginning, taking control of the match against a Villarreal, what?that in the first part suffered the attacks of Álvaro Morata and, above all, Dusan Vlahovic.
The Serbian striker was a real headache for the defense of the Spanish team.
The ‘Yellow Submarine’ only slightly disturbed Juve’s goal with a distant shot from Giovani Lo Celso, which was narrowly missed (22).
The Italian team came back reactivated from the break putting the Villarreal in his field, but without being able to find the gaps in the orderly rival defense.
The Villarreal he practically ceded the initiative of the match to the locals to try to go on the counterattack until they entered the field of play Francis Coquelin (64) and Gerard Moreno (74).
The Spanish team then began to get closer to the opposing goal and in an internship of the French midfielder he was shot down by Daniele Rugani in an action sanctioned with a penalty after consulting the referee in the VAR.
Gerard Moreno was in charge of converting the maximum penalty (78) to put Villarreal ahead after almost 80 minutes of suffering.
The Juventus then went on the attack, which allowed the Villarreal take advantage of the spaces left by the locals to get everything that had not arrived in the first part.
Pau Torres headed a corner kick to make it 2-0 (85) and with time already up, Danjuma converted a new penalty after a handball in the De Ligt area (90+2), to make it 3-0 final.