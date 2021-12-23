humility leads to God. “To migrants open the door of the heart”





Vatican Media

“The message of the Gospels is clear: the birth of Jesus is a universal event that affects all men”. He said it the Pope, who dedicated today’s audience to Christmas now imminent, recalling in the Paul VI Hall “the event that history cannot ignore: the birth of Jesus”. And he recalled that the first to meet the Child were the shepherds, that is the humble, and the Magi, that is the great and rich who became humble. At the audience there was a group of migrants who the Pope brought to Italy on their return from the apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece: “You just need to open a door – he said -: the door of the heart”. THE FULL TEXT

Shepherds and Magi, the humble who meet Jesus

“The Creator of the universe was not granted a place to be born!” Exclaimed Francis. “Shepherds personify the poor of Israel, humble people who live inwardly with the awareness of their own lack, and for this very reason they trust more than others in God “, commented the Pope:” They are the first to see the Son of God made man, and this encounter changes them profoundly “. Around the child Jesus there are also the Magi: “The Gospels do not tell us that they were kings, neither their number nor their names. We only know with certainty that from a distant country in the East – one can think of Persia, Babylon or southern Arabia – they set out in search of the King of the Jews, who in their hearts they identify with God, because they say they want to worship him. The Magi represent the pagan peoples, in particular all those who down the centuries have sought God and set out to find him. They also represent the rich and powerful, but only those who are not slaves to possession, who are not possessed by the things they think they possess ”.

“Only humility is the way that leads us to God and, at the same time, precisely because it leads us to him, it also leads us to the essentials of life”, explained the Pope. “Only humility opens us up to experience of truth, of authentic joy, of knowledge that matters ”, Francis assured:“ Without humility we are cut off from understanding God, from understanding ourselves ”. Hence the invitation, off the cuff, to be “humble, to understand ourselves too, all the more so to understand God”. “The Magi could also be great according to the logic of the world, but they make themselves small, humble, and for this very reason they are able to find Jesus and to recognize it “, the example cited by the Pope:” They accept the humility of trying, of setting out on a journey, of asking, of taking risks, of making mistakes … Every man, in the depths of his heart, is called to seek God and, with his own grace, he can find it ”. And then the invitation to make our St. Anselm’s prayer: “Lord, teach me to look for you. Show yourself when I look for you. I cannot look for you, if you don’t teach me; nor to find you, if you do not show yourself. May I seek you by desiring you and desire you by seeking you! May I find you by looking for you and love you by finding you! “.

“Each of us should approach the crib – Francis exhorted – and try to do an act of adoration inside: ‘I believe that you are God, that this child is God. Please, give me the grace of humility to be able to understand it’ “. “In the front row – he said – I wish to place the poor, who, as Saint Paul VI exhorted, ‘we must love, because in a certain way they are the sacrament of Christ; in them, in the hungry, the thirsty, the exiles, the naked, the sick, the prisoners, he mystically wanted to identify himself. We must help them, suffer with them, and also follow them, because poverty is the surest way to full possession of the Kingdom of God ‘”.

“We ask for the grace of humility, to break the mirror”

“Because of this we must ask for the grace of humility”, He continued off the cuff:“ Lord, may he not be proud, may he not be self-sufficient, may not believe that I am at the center of the universe. Make me humble, give me the grace of humility: it is the only way, because without humility we will never find God, we will find ourselves ”. “Whoever does not follow the path of humility only looks at a mirror, looks at himself”, the Pope’s warning still out of the text: “We ask for the grace to break the mirror”.

“I would like to accompany to Bethlehem – said the Pope -, as the star did with the Magi, all those who do not have a religious restlessness, who do not ask themselves the problem of God, or even fight religion, all those who are improperly called atheists “.

The Pope concluded the catechesis with the message of the Second Vatican Council: “The Church believes that the recognition of God is in no way opposed to the dignity of man, since this dignity finds its foundation and perfection in God. . The Church knows perfectly well that her message is in harmony with the most secret aspirations of the human heart ”.

The Pope’s Christmas greetings

Francis ‘wish: “Let us always remember:’ It was not we who loved God, but he who loved us. He first loved us’, he sought us out. Let’s not forget this ”. “This is the reason for our joy”, the Pope continued off the cuff: “to know that we have been loved, we have been sought. The Lord seeks us to love us, without any merit: we are always preceded by God in love, a love so concrete that he became flesh and came to dwell among us. It is that child we see in the crib. This love has a name and a face: Jesus is the name and the face of the love that is the foundation of our joy ”.

“I wish you a Merry Christmas, a good and holy Christmas. Best wishes, family reunions…. it is beautiful, always, but I would also like the awareness that God comes for me ”. “Let everyone say this”, the off-the-cuff invitation: “God comes for me. To seek God, to find God, to accept God, it takes humility. Look with humility. The grace of breaking the mirror, of vanity, pride, of looking at ourselves: looking at God, looking at Jesus, with that restlessness that leads us to hope. Merry Christmas! ”.

Greetings to the fishermen who had been kidnapped

At the end of the hearing Francis greeted the fishermen who had been kidnapped in Libya: “I greet with affection the fishermen of Mazara del Vallo, accompanied by the Bishop and the civil authorities. One year after the dramatic experience of the kidnapping and imprisonment, I wish to renew my solidarity, my encouragement and my prayer “.

Greetings to the migrants present. “You just need to open the door of the heart”

During his trip to Cyprus and Greece, Francis recalled at the end of the audience, “I was able to touch once again the wounded humanity of refugees and migrants”. “I also noted that only a few European countries are bearing most of the consequences of the migratory phenomenon in the Mediterranean area, while in reality it requires a shared responsibility of all, from which no country can exempt itself, because it is a problem of humanity “.”Thanks to the generous openness of the Italian authorities, I was able to bring a group of people to Rome – he added -. It is a small sign that I hope it will serve as a stimulus for other European countries “.

“Today some of them are here among us. Welcome”, said the Pontiff about the group of people “I met during my trip” and who he brought to Italy. “We will take on this as a Church in the coming months – he continued -. It is a small sign that I hope serve as a stimulus for other European countries, so that they allow local ecclesial realities to take charge of other brothers and sisters who urgently need to be relocated, accompanied, promoted and integrated “.” In fact, there are many local Churches, religious congregations, Catholic organizations – underlined Francis – who are ready to welcome them and accompany them towards fruitful integration “.” You just need to open a door: the door of the heart – concluded the Pope -. And let’s not miss this Christmas “.