Humor, joy and happiness: the best medicine for the body and soul

By Dr. Franco Lotito C. – www.aurigaservicios.cl

Academic, writer and researcher (PUC-UACh)

“My son, happiness is made of little things: a small yacht, a small mansion, a small fortune” (Groucho Marx, American actor, humorist who was very fond of black and sarcastic humor).

Various scientific investigations have shown that good humor, joy and happiness represent the best medicine for the body and soul. What’s more: laughter can prevent diseases, since having a good laugh in daily life represents one of the most powerful weapons to eliminate stress, anxiety, depression and also strengthen the immune system.

Happiness experts such as Dr. Laurie Santos, Dr. Tal Ben Shahar, Martin Seligman, Ruut Veenhoven, Sonja Lyubomirsky, and others highlight the importance of laughter, good humor, playfulness, and happiness in their writings. in people’s life.

Dr. Laurie Santos, known as the “teacher of happiness”is a cognitive scientist, who ensures that the “anxiety is destroying my students”, based on which, she teaches a course at the prestigious Yale University about happiness, in which hundreds of students enroll seeking to find out what they can do to be happier. One of the answers that she gives –and that surprises the students– is that the “Money by itself does not make people happy”while how different is the case, when people develop a purpose in life, when they seek to connect positively with other people, when they practice meditation and reflection, when they put joy, humor and laughter in their lives, all of which , has been shown to have a very positive effect on people’s happiness and well-being.

The reason for highlighting all this? Very simply: stress, anguish and anxiety have become an integral part of our daily lives. In this sense, there are numerous studies that have proven that joy, good humor, laughter, the search for the feeling of happiness are the best promoters to achieve a state of relaxation. And when the body is relaxed, the brain begins to produce a neurotransmitter called serotonin – or also the hormone of happiness – which is related to the control of people’s emotions and mood. Serotonin also fulfills other functions, such as regulating appetite, speeding up communication between neurons, regulating sexual appetite, etc.

If, on the other hand, the person is exposed to a high level of stress, anxiety and the body is overloaded with tension, the brain circuits suffer from a lack of serotonin, which leads to impaired communication between neurons, affecting, therefore the organic balance.

Thus, for example, one of the objectives of the “teraphy of the laugh” –or laughter yoga– is to provoke muscular and organic relaxation, based on which, laughter therapists point out that the more the person laughs, the less tension and anxiety the body accumulates, since said therapy is based on the fact that the immune system is very sensitive to the emotions you experience, especially when they are unpleasant, such as frustration, jealousy, hopelessness, anger, fear, sadness, etc.

If chronic stress – or the repetition of the problems that a subject suffers – causes the deterioration of a person’s immune system – a condition that can lead to increased heart risk, increased blood pressure and stomach and liver disorders – therapists They estimate that laughter, joy, good humor and happiness act inversely, strengthening the immune system and preventing diseases.

A well-known case –and documented in medicine– of a person who cured his own illness “incurable” through laughter, is the case of the North American journalist and writer Norman Cousins, who in his book “Anatomy of a disease” (“Anatomy of an illness”) recounts the effects that laughter therapy produced on him.

After discovering that he was a carrier of a very serious disease –ankylosing spondylitis–, after undergoing traditional medicine treatments without any results and receiving the news from the doctors that he only had a few months to live, he made the decision –while he was still hospitalized– to fight his illness and the high level of stress in his body, bingeing daily for a few months on funny videos of Charlie Chaplin, the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges, with results that surprised the same doctors who were treating Norman Cousins: his cure total.

The reflection that Cousins ​​made to make this decision and fight for his life, was the following: if negative moods chemically influence to accelerate diseases, could positive moods delay or reverse them? This journalist had read several articles about the influence of emotions on the endocrine system, especially from the chemical point of view, so given the poor prognosis that his treating doctors gave him, he made the decision to undergo his own “laughter cure” and included in his daily routine a surprising habit: humor and daily watching several old comic films.

This journalist discovered that after watching these movies he could sleep much better and without pain. Even more: his private nurse read him joke books, to the point that Norman Cousins’ physical condition gradually improved: he regained mobility, the pains disappeared, he was able to start playing golf, horseback riding and playing the piano. . He could now completely turn his neck, despite the fact that the specialists had told him that his disease was degenerative and that, at most, he could turn his neck up to 90 degrees. Final result? Norman Cousins ​​survived his death by 26 years. “incurable disease”.

I have recorded in more detail in one of my books the case of this journalist and other “miraculous cures”, and I usually give them as examples to my patients, who, due to some personal crisis, are depressed, hopeless and without the courage to undertake any activity. The reason for giving this example is very simple: if a person was able to recover from an illness diagnosed by medical experts such as “serious, irreversible and incurable” why couldn’t other people do the same? And Norman Cousins ​​is not the only case with this kind of complete recovery of his health.

Finally, let us quote the great English writer Charles Dickens, who claimed that “There is nothing in the world that is so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor”.