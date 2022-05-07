Hundreds of Bad Bunny fans tattoo the heart of “A summer without you”

The young man Robert Rivera was the first fan of bad bunny who spent the night since last night in front of the tattoo studio of the artist Juan Salgado on Loíza Street today to get the heart of the new album “A summer without you” tattooed.

The 19-year-old resident of Carolina did not mind waiting for more than 12 hours in his beach chair and staying up late to mark his skin forever with one of the art designs that represents his idol, the renowned Puerto Rican artist who continues to set records in the music industry.

For Rivera, as well as for the more than 150 fans who arrived from the early hours of today, Saturday, to the Color Conspiracy Tattoo Gallery standing in a long line out in the open is not a sacrifice but a fortune, since the recognized Tattoo artist Salgado gave away the tattoo session free of charge.

The studio opened at 10:00 am and the line – made up mostly of young people – extended towards Cordero Street. Everyone waited quietly.

“I arrived yesterday at 8:45 pm and I didn’t sleep at all because of the excitement. My friends who came later got some sleep, but I didn’t. It’s my first tattoo and I wanted it to be something very symbolic because I’m a fan of Bad Bunny and it inspires me that he always motivates young people to be themselves and that’s why I didn’t think twice about coming here when I saw the call that it was Juan Salgado and for free, he had to come here. I’m lucky. My first Bad Bunny tattoo and with Juan Salgado!”narrated with obvious emotion the young man who was the first to enter the tattoo parlor.

Rivera chose to tattoo on his right thigh the heart of the album cover that came out yesterday Friday. In her case, she preferred it without the color red.

“I identify a lot with the theme of their albums. I have liked all of them, but for X100pre it is my favorite. I was in ‘high school’ when that record and the truth is that I said this guy inspires to be one, regardless of the profanity and everything that people criticize. He is an example to follow because he is breaking schemes and representing Puerto Rico in a brutal way, but most importantly being himself,” explained the young man who recently finished a refrigeration technician program and is now preparing to study physical therapy at the University of Puerto Rico.

The call free of charge

The initiative of tattooing the heart that the singer used as the main art of his most recent installment was courtesy of salty. About 11 artists today work exclusively on art and expect to complete 150 tattoos by 6:00 pm, Salgado confirmed.

Salgado explained that the idea of ​​​​a “Tattoo Day of a summer without you” was communicated to Bad Bunny’s team and they responded with a “yes”. It is not the first time that the team of the renowned tattoo artist has carried out a one-day initiative to work on the same art.

“Today is only for the heart of ‘A summer without you’. We are 11 artists and our goal is to do 150 tattoos. It is also an honor for the Rabbit to feel that real support, because it is not the same that they support you in a concert than with a tattoo because this is something that cannot be erased and remains forever having a special meaning. I imagine that, like me, he must feel honored that people do this,” said Salgado, who closed his appointment book until 2024 due to the great demand.

The Puerto Rican artist indicated that the estimated cost of heart art in any tattoo studio should fluctuate around $100. The dynamic in the studio was one of good vibes and a lot of energy. Bad Bunny’s music was heard in the background to relieve those who the process generates tension. Tattoo artists chatted with fans as they created the art on their skin, on whatever body part they wanted.

Salgado made the call yesterday by posting a video on his Instagram account in which he congratulated Bad Bunny on his new production and then pitched him the idea of ​​tattooing people who come to his studio for free.

Two of the young women who, upon finding out, started for the study were Giodalys Davila and Karelys Gonzalezboth 22 years old.

The two friends were partying on Calle Loíza and took the opportunity to get tattooed. They arrived at the studio at 4:00 am and the line was short so They decided to stay to have a memory of “an adventure of friends inspired by Bad Bunny”. The friends narrated that one of them went and bought two pounds of bread, cheese and ham to make sandwiches that they distributed in line.

“This is my first tattoo and I also see it as that free youthful madness. I’ve been with my best friend since I was little and to seal the night what better way to do this, “said Dávila.

Of the two young women, González said she was more of a fan of Bad Bunny than her friend, so the tattoo, the second on her body, also represents her admiration for the Bad Rabbit in a “memory that is forever,” she said.

The album “A summer without you” debuted yesterday and in less than 12 hours set new records on platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.