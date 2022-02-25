Hundreds of Cuban emigrants in Mexico will have to leave in the coming days

Hundreds of Cuban migrants trying to reach the United States will have to leave Mexico in the coming weeks. These are 277 Antilleans detained between Thursday the 17th and this Sunday. The Cubans had entered through the Mexican border with Guatemala.

In a hotel in the state of Oaxaca, National Guard agents found and detained 134 Cubans. All were hidden in hostels and hotels in that city, to continue north.

According to statements by a migration official obtained by 14ymedio, none of the detainees has initiated procedures to obtain a humanitarian visa that allows them to remain in Mexico. For this reason, although for the moment they will not be deported, the National Institute of Migration (INM) processes safe-conducts for the 277 Cubans to be transferred to the southern border. Within 20 days, migrants must leave Mexican territory.

rising tide

The INM reported that in just eight days it has intercepted more than 5,000 undocumented immigrants traveling to the border with the United States. A total of 793 children and adolescents were among them, as part of a migratory wave that has only grown in recent months.

Abandoned rafts have washed up on the beaches of Yucatán and Quintana Roo, while the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca have become transit zones. Almost daily, the National Guard and the Army detect migrants on buses, trucks, and other means of transportation.

Cubans, Colombians, Venezuelans and Haitians make up most of the statistics. But even from countries as far away as China, India and Gambia, people have come to Mexico to try to achieve the American dream.

Although many from the island have managed to arrive and cross the border, others have not had the same luck, including several hundred who were deported back to Cuba. On February 17 alone, 143 Cubans were detained in various parts of Mexico.