Hundreds of Cubans are stranded at Miami and Havana airports due to the sudden cancellation of flights

Hundreds of Cubans are stranded at the airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Havana due to the sudden cancellation of flights between the United States and Cuba, According to the journalist Mario Pentón on his website Twitter.

“Hundreds of Cubans are stranded at Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Havana airports due to a sudden cancellation of flights to #Cuba,” Pentón wrote. His publication was accompanied by a video recorded, apparently, in one of the US airports, where people are unable to fly to Cuba.

“The authorities say that it is due to technical problems. No one believes that excuse at a time when #CubaPaLaCalle,” added Pentón, referring to the protests that have taken place in Havana in recent days, mainly due to a widespread blackoutwhich for many has already lasted four days, although it is also has heard many protesters demanding freedom.

The situation at the José Martí International Airport in Havana is similar, according to a comment from a user named Yosbel Sarduy.

“I returned from Havana today, at the airport there is no connection and my flight was the only one that left all morning and at noon they checked it by phone,” Sarduy assured.

For his part, a user identified as Raiko wrote that “only American Airlines has canceled the flights and is going to reschedule them. The others maintain their flights to and from Cuba.”

On Facebook, user Rafael Alejandro said that the Havana airport was “paralyzed with canceled flights.”

Greisa Ferras, a Cuban who said she was waiting for a relative, asked on the same social network if anyone knew what was happening at the airport.

“Does anyone know what is happening at the airport that canceled the Miami flights. They say there is no electricity on the Cuban runway. Thank you,” Ferras wrote.

Through the Flightradar24 website, which records departures and arrivals at different airports around the world we see the cancellation of several flights between Cuba and Florida, in the United Stateswhich are usually carried out through Terminal 2 of the José Martí Airport.

All the affected flights are of the company American Airlineswhich last September was authorized by the Joe Biden government to make 13 new weekly departures from Miami to Cuba, although these flights should begin next December, according to the Department of Transportation.

Last June, the Department lifted a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba, including ending a ban on flights by US airlines to nine Cuban airports outside of Havana.

At that time, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said the action was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.”.