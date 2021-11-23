“Hundreds of dead, Macron and Hollande knew.” Disclose bomb on Egypt’s secret raids – Time





A “clandestine war” of which L’Eliseo, tenants Hollande and Macron, would have been informed. The battlefield is between Libya and Egypt where Cairo allegedly used intelligence provided by the French army to target and “kill hundreds of civilians” suspected of smuggling. All in operations officially aimed at anti-terrorism activities. The investigation that embarrasses Paris comes from the investigative newspaper Disclose, which cites classified documents on the “Sirli” operation, received from a source and coming from the Elysée, the Ministry of Defense and the Paris military intelligence department.





What is it about? According to the reconstruction of the newspaper, since February 2016, the French secret services have conducted in collaboration with Cairo a secret military operation in Egypt on the border with Libya, in order to counter-terrorism, causing the death of hundreds of civilians. The cards in the hands of Disclose, according to the site, “they demonstrate how the operation hidden from the public was used by the Egyptian state in favor of a campaign of arbitrary executions. State crimes of which François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron were constantly informed”.





According to the site, French forces were involved in at least 19 bombings of civilians between 2016 and 2018, with a toll of “several hundred deaths”.

The operation was born in 2015 in coordination between Paris and Cairo to “secure 1,200 kilometers of the border with Libya”. According to Disclose, the mission would have started with joint flights to observe the area and detect terrorist threats, but the information obtained from Egypt would have been immediately used by Cairo to kill civilians suspected of illicit trafficking and smuggling, in arbitrary executions conducted by bombing convoys of vehicles.





The French military would have warned the leaders, but no one would have acted. “The problem of terrorism has never been addressed,” a note from the Paris military intelligence department would say, while Cairo’s focus would have been to target product smuggling first, human trafficking secondly.