Hundreds of GoDaddy websites are attacked and are a danger

Normally, these types of attacks take advantage of vulnerabilities that are present and exploit them. They get access to the configuration and are able to modify some parameters to have full control. For this reason, it is important to always keep everything updated and solve errors of this type that may appear.

Behind this discovery is wordfence , a popular security service for analyzing WordPress sites and detecting problems. It detected hundreds of sites affected by backdoor attacks, and a large number of them were hosted by GoDaddy. It is a problem that is going to put at risk the security of the visitors of those websites, but also the reputation of the page itself.

Security researchers have found a large increase in backdoor attacks against GoDaddy websites. Specifically, it affects WordPress sites at service resellers such as MediaTemple, tsoHost, 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet and Host Europe Managed WordPress.

SEO poisoning

Researchers have found that with these backdoors they use SEO poisoning tools in Google searches, a problem that has affected Google for years. wp-config.php. This way they get a template of Spam links and inject malicious pages into the search results.

They are mainly using templates that refer users to pharmaceutical sector pages and the like. It basically shows a compromised site instead of the original one, with the aim of stealing data, such as passwords or personal information of users.

With these types of attacks, a hacker can alter the content of a web page. Basically you are going to have the control to modify anything you want. You can modify links, article titles, the appearance of the menu, put images… This infraction will inevitably pose a problem for the reputation of that page.

The problem is that this type of attack is not easy for the visitor to identify. Happens on the server side and it does not affect the browser or the system we use to enter. Therefore, the antivirus or any other security tool will not alert you to a problem.

Security researchers recommend scan wp-config.php file in case you have your WordPress website hosted with GoDaddy. This way you can detect possible backdoor injections and be able to fix it before it puts visitors at risk and affects the reputation of the page.

On the other hand, our advice is always to keep everything up to date. This is essential to be able to correct possible vulnerabilities that appear and may put at risk the proper functioning of a website, in this case, or of any device or system that we use.