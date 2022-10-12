hundreds of houses in Florida are still under water and a river would continue to flood for Thanksgiving

The search for survivors continues in Florida after the destruction of Ian 3:05

(CNN) — Hundreds of homes in central Florida remain submerged in widespread floodwaters as the St. Johns — a notoriously slow river on the eastern side of the peninsula — slowly drains historic rainfall levels left by Hurricane Ian. almost two weeks ago.

The river will be, for at least the next week, at its highest level in almost 60 years, according to forecasts. And the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the water could remain above flood stage through Thanksgiving.

In Seminole County, northeast of Orlando, there are more than 400 homes “inaccessible” due to flooding, according to county planning manager Steven Lerner. The city of Geneva, which is located in a bend in the river and between two lakes, suffers from extensive flooding.

“Historically, this area is prone to flooding and a lot of residents hang on to the end” in their homes, Lerner told CNN in a phone interview. The official did not know for sure how many inhabitants had already abandoned the place due to the floods.

The St. Johns River begins southeast of Orlando and flows north through dozens of cities on the eastern side of the Florida panhandle, before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean at Jacksonville.

The river flows for 300 miles, but its drop is about 30 feet, making it one of the slowest rivers in the world, according to Scott Kelly, an NWS meteorologist in Melbourne.

“It’s a very, very slow river,” Kelly told CNN. “Very slow moving,” she added.

Ron DeSantis: 95% of customers in Florida have electricity 4:06

Kelly suspects the flooding could continue “for maybe a couple of months.” And, along the same lines, the authorities expect this slow disaster to move north in the coming weeks.

The water in Geneva “will ultimately move to the Astor area,” Lerner said. “It’s a very slow trickle-down process.”

Astor is an unincorporated community in Lake County, located on the west side of the river, just south of Lake George. Lerner explained that it usually takes two weeks for the water to flow from Geneva to Astor, so people there should expect the water level to rise very soon.

Yet already in DeLand — between Geneva and Astor — drone footage shows homes and businesses inundated by dark brown water, spreading beyond the riverbanks.

“Geneva… DeLand and Astor have had record flooding with this event,” Kelly told CNN. “So this is something that no one has seen for at least 70 years,” she said.

Hurricane Ian dumped up to 500 millimeters of rain in this part of Florida nearly two weeks ago, an enormous amount of rain that is becoming more common as the planet warms. Scientists have shown that warmer air can hold more moisture, prompting hurricanes to produce more intense rainfall.

Ian’s rainfall was at least 10% higher due to human-caused climate change, according to a quick analysis by scientists at Stony Brook University and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The NWS expects the region to receive additional rain over the next several days as a cold front moves through Florida. But Kelly said this will not increase current river levels.

“People are probably going to freak out because it’s going to start raining again,” Kelly said. “It will be more irregular rains and should not have a significant impact on the level of the river,” she added.

Now, forecasters are most concerned with preparing people for weeks of flooding.

“We’re not sure that people fully understand that this river is not going to go down very fast,” Kelly said.

“So, yes, it peaked in most places, but it will stay near or at that point for many days and we don’t think people are mentally prepared for that,” he added.