Hundreds of Muslim women auctioned on an app: shock in India

Hundreds of Muslim women in India found themselves “auctioned” on a hate app «Bulli Bai». The cyber attack, one of the most misogenous and hateful of recent times, which took place two days ago, frightened and outraged the victims, women of various ages, pilloried on the web with photos and details about their lives. A derogatory attack, which sparked the indignation of social media. Starting with the chosen name ‘Bulli Bai’ which combines the vulgar slang for the word ‘penis’ in southern India with ‘maid’, according to Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of the Indian website Alt News. Indian Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has blocked the platform GitHub who ran «Bulli Bai» and made it known that it had launched an investigation into criminal proceedings against the platform.

This was the second attempt to offend Muslim women in India “auctioning them” online. In July, remembers the BBC, an app and a website called “Sulli Deals” created the profiles of over 80 Muslim women, using photos uploaded online, and described as “deals of the day”. In both cases, there was no real sale: the aim is to degrade and humiliate Muslim women by sharing their personal images. Another provocation against Muslim girls took place in Karnataka, where a teacher from a college in the Udupi district did not admit six girls wearing hijabs to class, the veil that indicates religious affiliation. The girls started a protest and a hunger strike, denouncing the discrimination. After a similar case in 2017, the Indian Supreme Court reaffirmed the right to wear the religious veil.

Last updated: Monday 3 January 2022, 19:33



