Hundreds of people in India attended the funeral of Babia, the divine and vegetarian crocodile who protected a Hindu temple

Funeral in India for a vegetarian and divine crocodile

Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Monday of a “divine” crocodile and who survived for decades on a vegetarian diet in a Hindu temple in India.

the reptile, babyconsidered the guardian of the temple of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamiin the state of Kerala (south), lived in the lake for about 80 years, explained the secretary of the temple, Ramachandran Bhat.

After several days without touching his food, he was found dead this Monday floating in the water.

Babia, during the funeral in India (Twitter)

The temple, located in Kasarago and dedicated to hindu god vishnuis 3,000 years old and has been protected for centuries by a “divine” crocodile, Bhat explained to AFP.

“The last one was shot down by the British Army around 1940 and then Babia appeared in the lake,” he said.

“We do not know where it comes from, although the lake is connected to underground caves,” added the secretary, adding that those responsible for the temple and the faithful expected the appearance of another crocodile at any time.

Babia, the divine and vegetarian crocodile who was the guardian of a Hindu temple

Babia was considered sacred because it is believed that he never attacked another animal or any human being: even families made children touch it to bring them luck.

Many believed that the animal fed exclusively on “prasadam”, an offering of rice and palm sugar blessed by the temple priests, although Bhat recalls that there are fish in the lake.

Babia, with a monk in the Hindu temple

The body was adorned with flowers and blessed before being brought before the crowd to receive a final goodbye and be buried in the compound.

The Indian Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, fired the “crocodile of God”.

(With information from AFP)

