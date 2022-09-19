Hundreds of residents of Bayamón and Toa Baja are evicted due to flooding of rivers

The flooding of the La Plata River and the Bayamón River as a result of the rains of hurricane fiona caused the eviction of hundreds of people in the municipalities of Toa Baja Y Bayamon.

The mayor of Bayamon, Ramon Luis Rivera Cruzreported via Twitter, shortly before 5:00 pm, that the eviction included residents of two streets of the Santa Rosa urbanization, one of the Versalles urbanization and two streets of the Juan Sánchez urbanization.

Meanwhile, the National Guard He reported that Some 400 people would be evicted in Toa Baja, including residents of Levittown. The municipality, meanwhile, indicated that the eviction orders include communities from the San José, Campanillas, Toa Ville, Monserrate, Villa Calma, Ingenio and Pueblo neighborhoods..

Among the evicted neighborhoods, Candelaria Arenas does not appear, one of the sectors that was most affected in all of Puerto Rico with the intense rains of last February 5 and 6.

On the other hand, the mayor of Dorado, Carlos Lopez Riveratold this newspaper that, although the La Plata river runs through the municipality, the channeling of the body of water would prevent the need to carry out an eviction.

“Because of channeling, the behavior is different. We have been monitoring checkpoints and the level has been maintained,” said the municipal executive, adding that, despite his optimism, municipal vehicles alerted communities near the river through loudspeakers of the need to exercise caution.

In Toa Alta, evictions would not be carried out either, although the PR-861 highway and the Los Cocos bridge are closed as a result of the rise of La Plata.