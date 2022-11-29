Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were forcibly evicted from a camp set up in Ciudad Juárez. (Reuters)

Some 400 Venezuelan migrants were evicted this Sunday from the camp they set up on the edge of the Bravo Riverin Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on the border with the United States.

“They came with a megaphone saying that we had to evacuate, that we had to leave and later they broke the tents, they broke the tents of some comrades,” he told the news agency. AFP Michael, one of the migrants from the South American country.

Dozens of riot police and members of the National Guard participated in the operation, who they struggled at times with the migrantswho have occupied the tents since the end of October, confirmed the AFP.

The local government argued that the operation responded to a opinion prepared by Civil Protectionwho warned fire hazard from campfiresthat the migrants light before the low temperatures near their plastic tents.

The government of Ciudad Juárez said in the statement that “they were close to 500 migrants transferred to different shelters in the city”, but the local office of the State Population Council told AFP that only 70 agreed to leave to two shelters, while the rest went to hotels and some relocated to other parts of the city in the open.

The operation is recorded after USA lifted an immigration restriction.

On November 15, the US judge emmet sullivan ruled that the Title 42applied from the government of donald trump as an anti-covid measure, it was used against migrants in an “arbitrary and capricious” way to block their asylum applications.

By request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the same judge later granted five weeks to the government of Joe Biden in order to prepare for a feared avalanche of migrants, the vast majority of whom are Latin Americans.

The judgment will enter into force on December 21 at midnight.

The number of Venezuelans, Cubans or Nicaraguans trying to cross the land border of the United States has increased by 149% compared to October 2021, while that of those from Mexico and northern Central America has fallen 12% since that date, according to official data.

Venezuelan migration will contribute this year to the Panamanian treasury for taxes about $203.2 million according to a study that estimated the amount of Venezuelan investment in the country in the last decade at more than 1.8 billion dollars.

According to the “Economic Impact Measurement Study of Venezuelan Migration in Central America and the Caribbean, Panama Chapter”, 66.92% of the Venezuelan migrant population in Panama is workingwhich produces a tax collection of 203.2 million by 2022.

The number of Venezuelans, Cubans or Nicaraguans trying to cross the land border of the United States has increased by 149% compared to October 2021. (REUTERS)

“It is estimated that this amount could rise to 283.2 million dollars if full regularization of this population is achieved in 2022,” said the director of the consulting firm Equilibrium, david licheri.

The study was developed by the Office of the Special Envoy for the Regional Response to the Situation in Venezuela of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Swedish International Agency for Cooperation and Development, in conjunction with the Panamanian-Venezuelan Chamber of Entrepreneurs (CEPAVEN). ), and the Chambers of Venezuelan Businessmen, Executives and Entrepreneurs Abroad (CAVEX), through Equilibrium Social Development Consulting.

“We believe that if we achieve an immigration policy that allows regularizing all those people (Venezuelan migrants) who already live in Panama, and are not paying taxes because they do not have an immigration document, would grow by an additional 80 million dollars” the tax contribution, explained Licheri.

According to the “Economic Impact Measurement Study of Venezuelan Migration in Central America and the Caribbean, Panama Chapter”, 66.92% of the Venezuelan migrant population in Panama is working, which produces a tax collection of 203, 2 million by 2022. (REUTERS)

Panama’s immigration policies for Venezuelans have hardened in recent yearscausing the reduction and departure of these migrants, who arrived in the Central American country about 10 years ago motivated by economic stability.

“We did this study to then enter a phase and create a working group, where organizations such as Immigration, the Ministry of Security and even the Presidency itself (of Panama) can sit down with us, and we can be part of the solution,” declared the president of CEPAVEN, Orlando Soto.

