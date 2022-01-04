hundreds of Xbox Series X | S and One games discounted with new offers – Nerd4.life

The new Xbox Store offers with hundreds of Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One games on sale with promotions Deals With Gold, Spotlight Sale and Last Chance Sale. The latter category basically includes a selection of games previously on offer with the Black Friday and Christmas sales. Among the discounted games we find, among others, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Judgment, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.

At this address you can view all discounted games on the Xbox Store. Here are some of the offers available:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 34.99 euros (-50%)

Residen Evil Village – 34.99 euros (-50%)

Far Cry 6 – € 41.99 (-40%)

Judgment – 23.99 euros (-40%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – € 34.99 (-65%)

Watch Dogs Legion – 20.99 euros (-70%)

Tekken 7 – 9.99 euros (-80%)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – 29.69 euros (-67%)

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition – € 9.99 (-90%)

Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake bundle – € 26.39 (-67%)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – € 7.49 (-67%)

The new Xbox store offers for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One will be active until January 10, 2022Is there any promotion that interests you particularly? Let us know in the comments.

Staying at Xbox, Microsoft has announced the games that will leave the Game Pass catalog in January.