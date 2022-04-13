“Hundreds on the cots, between germs and spit” – Corriere.it

from Francesco Giambertone

The Venetian Alessandro Pavanello tells on Instagram his experience as a positive in the megalopolis where there is a very hard lockdown: «In the isolation center at least people have a meal. But after six years I’m ready to return to Italy ”

Alexander Pavanello He has been locked up for four days in an exhibition hall in Shanghai with thousands of people. A team of men dressed in white overalls took him there and picked him up at home because his antigenic swab had tested positive during the mass screening organized by the local administration at the end of March.

In the megalopolis of 26 million inhabitants

hit in recent weeks by the worst Covid outbreak in China since 2020 (over 25 thousand cases a day), the administration is using a heavy hand: very hard lockdown for everyone, you do not go out (except in a few areas) even to buy food and medicines, which the party should provide in this crisis. And for the positives like Alexander31 year old Paduan music producer who lives in Shanghai For 6 years, there has been compulsory isolation in structures transformed for the emergency into gigantic lazarets. Here now Pavanello has his camping cot, among hundreds of others: “This was a shed for fairs – he tells the Courier – in the cubicles with one meter high walls where the products were previously sold, they organized some mini bedrooms. Each sleeps 4 people. Or at least they try: the artificial white lights are never completely turned off ».

Piercing, red mask and glasses: Pavanello on Instagram has become a face by telling about his semi-detention. In a week he has tripled his following of him. He calls it “Covid holiday”: she laughs at her, so as not to cry. “The situation is quite scandalous: there are no showers, everyone coughs and spits, the neighbors in bed watch blaring videos at 3:30 in the morning… But it could be worse: my girlfriend is in another isolation center where the bathrooms are shared by men and women ». In Pavanello’s there are only sinks and squats, everyone has the right to a basin and a little soap, in addition to food. That outside, for those in lockdown in Shanghai, it is difficult to find.

Yet “the protests were very limited.” Despite a not always humane treatment reserved for people and animals: «I have seen the videos of the health personnel who he slaughtered domestic animals left alone by positive bosses: they upset me. Luckily I was able to leave my cat with friends before the lockdown ». And inside the pavilion, from which you can go out for an hour a day in a concrete courtyard, the general mood is not so dramatic: “A gentleman told me: “At least there are 3 meals a day here”. Especially for the elderly it is almost better to stay here than at home, where they are not always assisted ».

Alessandro had tried to stay at home. When they went to pick him up for the first time, megaphones in hand to get him off, they loaded him on a bus headed for a center like this: he had pretended not to speak either English or Chinese. Result: 7 hours on the busthe tour of the city, an attempt to bring him back to his apartment building (“But the landlord wrote to me that he didn’t want me, and from the windows the others they shouted at me in chorus to go away»), Until the intervention of the Italian embassy which found him a place in the Expo center used until a few weeks ago as an arena for e-sports.

Now pass the time by telling on social networks the tragicomic place in which it is located. He has to take a swab every two days, it takes two negatives in a row to be free. Alessandro but this city: «He has always had one vibe international, there was a lot of stuff to do ». But this experience made him change his mind: «After six years in Shanghai, now I can say I’m ready to go back to Italy. If the management of Covid goes on like this, better to leave China. At least I’ll have a story to tell at the bar, between a prosecco and a spritz ».