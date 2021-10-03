Hungary, a statue with an anonymous face to honor the creator of Bitcoin

BUDAPEST– A bronze statue with an anonymous face, wrapped in a hooded sweatshirt with the Bitcoin logo, was inaugurated yesterday at Graphisoft Park in Budapest, a green area and business center of the Hungarian capital on the banks of the Danube River. On the stone pedestal on which the bust is placed a name is engraved: Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of the mysterious cryptocurrency developer. According to the promoters of the initiative, including the journalist Andras Gyorfi, is the first statue in the world to pay homage to the anonymous indivudo, or team, who created the digital currency.

“We think of Satoshi as the founding father of the entire cryptocurrency industry,” Gyorfi told the news agency. Associated Press during the inauguration. “He created Bitcoin, he created blockchain technology, he is the god of our market.” The system was launched on the internet in 2008 to evade traditional financial institutions through a secure technology for peer-to-peer online transactions, which does not require intermediaries like banks.

Bitcoin, therefore, belongs to everyone and nobody. A concept that artists, Reka Gergely And Tamas Gilly, they tried to convey through their sculpture. The face has been polished until it is reflective so that everyone can mirror themselves and see their features on the waist. “It was a great challenge. It’s very difficult to make a sculpted portrait of a person who we don’t know exactly what he looks like, ”Gilly said.

It is precisely in the hope of solving this mystery that the organizers of the inauguration invited Nakamoto to the event. Even if he did not show up for the inequality, the statue remains a sign of respect for Nakamoto, according to Gyorfi. and an effort to “raise people’s awareness of these systems”. The work was financed through cryptocurrency donations, but the promoters of the project were forced to exchange the 10 thousand dollars collected in Hungarian currency because “unfortunately the sculptors and other suppliers do not yet accept bitcoin”.

