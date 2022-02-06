Hungary: far right in the square in memory of ally Hitler – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BUDAPEST, 06 FEB – The Hungarian far right, on the invitation of the Homeland Movement and with the participation of 13 extremist organizations, commemorated with a demonstration, torchlight processions and speeches Miklos Horthy, ally of Hitler and head of holocaust of 400,000 Hungarian Jews, 65 years after their death. Thousands of people took part in it, and there was also a lot of participation by anti-fascists; both took place under close police surveillance.



Governor of Hungary from 1920 to 1944, Horthy is also considered by historians to be primarily responsible for the country’s defeat in World War II.



The main speaker of the event organized by the far right was Laszlo Torockai, president of the Movement of the Fatherland (MH), a candidate in the next elections on April 3 where he will compete with Viktor Orban’s ruling party Fidesz for the votes of the right.



The cult of Horthy, a controversial figure in Hungarian history, was also affirmed by Orban in the name of "Christian nationalism". (HANDLE).


