Hungary, from hospitals banned for journalists to outdated Covid data: Viktor Orban’s strategy to ‘hide’ the pandemic

Hospitals forbidden to reporters, doctors who cannot release interviews and comment on the rate occupation of departments, figures of the pandemic spread in an unclear way, without geographical distribution of cases of contagion, mayors left in the dark about the real epidemiological situation of their municipalities. In the’Hungary from Viktor Orban Covid-19, as recalled by theAssociated Press, became a topic to be avoided, uncomfortable and politicized. The battle sees on the one hand the central government, which accuses of defeatism those who want to see clearly, and on the other the media, opposition and unions of doctors who ask clarity and updated numbers on ICU admissions, hospitalizations and deaths.

The approach generated distrust of the population, indirectly undermining the vaccination campaign, and prevents the timely control of outbreaks. An opinion poll carried out by the institute Median and focusing on the Hungarian government’s handling of the pandemic indicated that only 36% of inhabitants have a vague idea of ​​how many people were killed by the Covid.

The fact that many are unaware of what happened is linked to the way in which the press conferences disclosures held in recent months. On these occasions the health authorities and the police forces retraced in a didactic manner the actions taken to punish those who violated the containment and they praised the positive news, peppering them with reassurances, in an attempt to give the impression of a return to normal. A real distortion of reality. The site Coronalevel reports that the weekly incidence of new Covid cases is equal to 196 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. The benchmark has been steadily improving since the beginning of December and this seems to indicate that it is feared Omicron variant, much more contagious than the previous ones, has not yet taken hold. The positive rate of daily tampons is high and reached 17.3% on 23 December. There was a reduction, given that it started from 25.3% on 2 December. The vaccination rate is of concern: only 64% of the population received at least one dose.

Fidesz, Prime Minister Orbán’s party, has been in power for eleven years and has consolidated the control over all independent institutions of the country thanks to the passage of legislative and constitutional provisions. The American non-governmental organization Freedom House, which every year draws up a detailed report on respect for civil and political rights in every nation in the world, believes that the situation is now compromised and that Hungary is only partially free. The Constitution formally protects the freedom of the press and there are private media aligned with the opposition. The vast majority, however, are lined up on pro-government positions and very active in criticizing Viktor Orban’s enemies.

Hungary was also one of only two countries in the European Union ad buy non-Western vaccines, specifically the Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V, and the only country to withdraw fromcollective purchase agreement of the sera agreed in the community. The self-sufficient line drawn by Budapest it was, however, so clear as to backfire. Hungary then realized that it had miscalculated its own calculations, that it had not accumulated sufficient stocks of vaccines and was thus forced to an embarrassing backtrack and re-entry into the collective agreement.