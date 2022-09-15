Hungary is an “electoral autocracy” according to the European Parliament

EFE videos

Press conference in Spanish at the White House to celebrate Latinos

Washington, Sep 15 (EFE).- The director of Communications for Hispanic Media of the White House, Luisana Pérez Fernández, began this Thursday in Spanish the daily press conference of the White House, a gesture that seeks to celebrate the Latin roots of the United States. United in Hispanic Heritage Month. The White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, appeared in the press room accompanied by Pérez Fernández, born in Caracas (Venezuela) and who emigrated to the United States more than a decade ago. “Thank you Karine,” Pérez Fernández said in Spanish before taking the podium to talk about the meaning of Hispanic Heritage Month and the work that US President Joe Biden has done for that community since he took office in January 2021. “During National Hispanic Heritage Month we reaffirm that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths. Our people enrich neighborhoods, the arts and the workforce,” said Pérez Fernández. The spokeswoman recognized the “struggles” and “injustices” that the more than 62 million Hispanics living in the United States face daily and also recalled the “attacks” against that community by the previous president, Donald Trump (2017- 2021), and whom Pérez Fernández did not mention by name. Trump implemented harsh immigration policies, for example, separating families who arrived irregularly at the border; and tried to capture the Latino vote by appealing to the economy. To draw a contrast with Trump, Pérez Fernández spoke of Biden’s promises to move “opportunity and equity” among all Americans, as well as his work to lower unemployment rates, increase loans to Hispanic small businesses and reduce poverty. children by 40% in that community. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 and October 15, and its creation dates back to 1968, when Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson established that celebration to commemorate the Latino roots of the United States. This is one of the few times that the White House has held part of one of its press conferences in Spanish, the second most widely spoken language in the United States. Pérez Fernández’s intervention had generated great expectation among Hispanic journalists in the White House and also among part of the communications team. In fact, according to Efe, two of Pérez Fernández’s colleagues gathered on one side of the press room to listen to her, visibly proud. Pérez Fernández has been the director of Hispanic media at the White House since September 2021 and, previously, worked in the state of Florida for the Biden campaign in the 2020 elections. Curiously, those elections were the first elections in which Pérez Fernández was able to vote after obtaining US citizenship. (c) EFE Agency