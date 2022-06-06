Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, movie, already released its teaser trailer | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Thanks to the success of that novel, a movie will be released very soon that will be a prequel to the events that triggered the plot of the trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

This new film has already released its first teaser trailer and despite its short duration, it gives some clues as to what fans could find in its plot.

‘The Hunger Games’: the first trailer for ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’

On April 28, at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, Lionsgate announced that the new movie in the ‘Hunger Games’ saga will be called ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, according to ‘Deadline’ .

A little less than two months after that announcement, on June 5, 2022, the production company released the first teaser trailer for the film, which, although it does not show official images of its cast, does give some clues to its plot.

In the video we can see how little by little a bird and a snake seem to “thaw”, along with the following phrase:

“You are invited to return to the games. In 2023 the world will find out who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

These two animals are of great importance to the saga, since in the novel, the songbirds are considered a serious mistake by the Capitol.

After Panem’s victory in the war with the Districts, known as the “dark days,” the new regime used genetic engineering to create songbirds from mockingbirds and jabberjays.

These new birds were to be used to spy on the small remaining revolutionary groups, in order to disrupt their plans even before they were carried out.

But that plan was discovered, so the rebels made sure to tell lies in the presence of these birds. Sensing the flaw in their plan, the Capitol shut down the labs and left their creations to die. The songbirds died, but not before reproducing with another species and thus preserving their genetic code for posterity.

Thanks to that, the mockingjays were born, which are seen as a symbol of the fight against the Capitol. That’s why Katniss Everdeen was nicknamed “Mockingjay” when she unintentionally became the leader of the rebellion.

For its part, the snake represents the mutts, creatures created by the Capitol to be intelligent weapons or novel forms of torture. The existence of these animals was a constant danger even for Katniss, whose adventure takes place several decades after ‘Songbirds and Snakes’.

‘Songbirds and Snakes’: its release date and what it will be about

The new film will be located 64 years before the events of ‘The Hunger Games’, in a period of reconstruction of Panem after the “dark days”.

The plot will follow a young Coriolanus Snow, who years later would become the tyrannical president of Panem. On the eve of the tenth Hunger Games, he is informed that he will mentor a girl named Lucy Gray Baird, a poor tribute from District 12.

What begins as a selfless mission turns into a fight for her new friend’s survival as they discover that despite their social differences, they have a lot in common.

‘Songbirds and Snakes’ will be directed by Francis Lawrence, the same director of the ‘Hunger Games’ trilogy, while the screenplay was written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt.

According to ‘Deadline’, the role of Snow will be played by young actor Tom Blyth, while ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird.

“Like everyone else, I first saw Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ and knew I was looking at a star who would dominate the screen for a generation. Lucy Gray is perfect for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent and challenging, but also vulnerable, emotional and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable, “said Jennifer Lawrence for ‘Deadline’.