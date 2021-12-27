Hunger Games: book, cast and trivia about the film with Jennifer Lawrence

Thanks to the success of Harry Potter at the cinema, a successful season of film sagas inspired by famous children’s novels, set mainly in dystopian futures, has increasingly come to life. With Hunger Games it has to do with the most successful title among them, and also with one of the few that has managed to complete his own cinematic adventure. Very often, in fact, in the passage from paper to screen these productions have not found the favor of the desired audience. But this is not the case with Hunger Games.

Written in 2008 by Suzanne Collins, the first volume of the saga has achieved such success that its cinematic adaptation is inevitable. This, released in the cinema in 2012, however, has not only given life to one of the main novels of the dystopian genre, but also has a real cinematic genre composed of titles such as Maze Runner And Divergent. The exploration of youth themes, as well as the approach of the protagonists, little more than adolescents, to a particularly hostile world, are in fact particularly heartfelt themes, which have not failed to find millions of passionate spectators.

Against a budget of only 78 million dollars, the first Hunger Games so he came to collect a total of about 694. This result allowed to give life to the sequels The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 1 (2014) and The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 2 (2015). Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and at differences between the novel and the film. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the title in their catalog.

Hunger Games: the plot of the film

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film takes the viewer to the nation of Panem, divided into twelve districts subordinated to the will of Capitol City and tyrannical President Snow. The main event in the life of this community is the Hunger Games, a cruel spectacle set up with the intention of suppressing any desire for riot. For this occasion, each district is asked to select two champions who will have to participate in the games. When the District 12 harvest selects Primrose Everdeen, her older sister Katniss decides to offer herself in her place, aware of the danger of the event. When the games begin, Katniss becomes the symbol of revolt thanks to her rebellious spirit and the compassion she shows towards her enemies. Panem cheers the girl, President Snow, on the contrary, is strongly unnerved by her popularity.

Hunger Games: the cast of the film

Some of Hollywood’s best-known young actresses were auditioned for the role of warrior Katniss, but the role was eventually won by Jennifer Lawrence, which was immediately the right choice for the director, impressed by his qualities. The actress, however, intimidated by the size of the project, took several days to figure out whether or not to accept the part. His greatest fear was how such a role could change his career and his entire life. However, attracted by the personality and fighting spirit of the character, she ended up accepting. The actor was chosen for the role of Peeta Josh Hutcherson, who found himself having to carry out radical transformations of his person. The actor was in fact required to dye his hair blonde to cover the character, as well as to gain about 7 kilos of muscle to acquire the robust physique described for the character in the book.

Liam Hemsworth he plays the role of Gale, longtime friend of the protagonist. Stanley Tucci instead he is the face of Caesar Flickerman, the presumptuous host of the Hunger Games. Singer Lenny Kravitz instead he plays the designer Cinna, particularly benevolent towards Katniss. To fill the role of the evil president Snow is instead Donald Sutherland. The latter declared that he was fascinated by the political references present in the screenplay, which he judged to be particularly current and urgent. For that reason, he decided to take the part. Woody Harrelson he accepted instead the role of Haymitch Abernathy because he was attracted by the unspoken trauma of this, thus finding him a particularly intriguing character. Elizabeth Banksfinally, she is the host of the Hunger Games. Her character has established itself in the imagination of the spectators, thanks also to the care that the actress has placed both in the characterization and in her suggestions on the look.

Hunger Games: the differences between the novel and the film

In adapting the novel, the production made sure not to stray too far from the source material, taking care to create a transposition as faithful as possible. The differences, which inevitably exist, mainly concern details or secondary aspects. One of the biggest differences is that relating to the behind the scenes of the Hunger Games. In the novel, in fact, there are no particular details relating to the conception of these, while in the film it is possible to find several scenes with operators and strategists who manipulate the arena and give life to the numerous obstacles. The representation of the Hybrids is also different. Rather than being some kind of huge dog like in the movie, these creatures have dead tribute eyes in the novel, resulting in a much scarier effect.

Further differences are found in the writing of some of the characters. Trainer Haymitch, in particular, is portrayed in the film as a man addicted to alcoholism, and this addiction accentuates his funniest traits. In the book, on the other hand, this dependence derives from particularly profound traumas, which, however, have not been properly considered in the transposition phase. The story of Cato is also different. He is a ruthless killer, who will arrive until the end of the games together with Katniss. This is where the main character-related change takes place. In the book, he retains his furious and evil personality until the moment of his death. In the film, however, he suggests a redemption, especially when he tells of being only a pawn in the hands of the powerful.

Hunger Games: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Hunger Games it is in fact available in the catalog of Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes And Amazon Prime Video. To see it, simply register, completely free to the platform. In this way you will be able to watch the title in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It should be noted that in case of rental, you will have a certain time limit within which to view. The film will also be televised on the day Thursday 16 December at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

Source: IMDb