Hunger Games, how much has Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement increased between the first and second films?

Jennifer Lawrence is today one of the brightest stars in the Hollywood firmament: the star of Il Lato Positivo is one of the most requested actresses in the world, but a few years ago the situation was not exactly this, as evidenced by the compensation received by our ai times of the first Hunger Games.

Hired for the role of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen, in fact, Lawrence agreed with the production for a fee. close to $ 500,000: an adequate remuneration, considering that at the time Lawrence was nothing more than a young and promising actress from the independent cinema circuit, but one that certainly makes you smile when you think about how things would have turned out shortly thereafter.

The role of Katniss represented an exceptional springboard for our Jennifer together with The positive side, which that same year earned Lawrence the first Oscar for Best Actress in her second nomination (in the following years, two more would arrive): in the space of a couple of years, therefore, an adjustment of the contract was effectively made necessary .

Adjustment that arrived on time on the occasion of Hunger Games – The Girl on Fire, the second chapter of the famous saga, for which Jennifer Lawrence’s salary went from $ 500,000 for the first film to 10 million dollars: twenty times the initial figure! Do you think it was a well-deserved increase? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you can find our review of Hunger Games.