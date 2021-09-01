“Hunger Games” is back on TV: the curiosities of the film and the saga with Jennifer Lawrence

READ ALSO In “Hunger Games” high fashion comes into play

In a post-apocalyptic future, the nation of Panem is divided into twelve districts subordinated to the will of Capitol City and tyrannical President Snow (Donald Sutherland). The main event is the Hunger Games, a cruel show set up with the intention of suppressing any desire for riot: each district is called upon to select two champions who will have to participate in the games. When the District 12 harvest selects Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields), her older sister, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) decides to offer herself in his place, aware of the danger of the event. Together with her, Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is extracted. The two find themselves entrusted to the care of former champion Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), the extravagant Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) and the designer Cinna (Lenny Kravitz). To prepare, the tributes have to face a hard training, at the end of which they will obtain a score that will allow them to have a series of advantages. When the games begin, Katniss becomes the symbol of revolt thanks to her rebellious spirit and the mercy she shows towards her enemies. Panem cheers the girl, President Snow, on the contrary, is strongly displeased with her popularity.

THE IDEA OF THE SAGA – In 2008, author Suzanne Collins revealed that the idea for the “Hunger Games” trilogy came to her while watching TV at night. “I was zapping between reality shows and war reports: in one there were boys who were competing for I don’t know what and in the other young soldiers in the war. I was very tired and the two things began to mix in my head: in that moment I had the idea of ​​the story “. The books were published from 2008 to 2010.

THE SAGA – Suzanne Collins books are three. But there were four films, because the production company chose to divide the last one, “The song of the revolt”, into two parts. After the first chapter released in 2012, “Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire” in 2013, “The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 1” in 2014 and “The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 2” followed. “in 2015.

PANEM – The name of the nation Panem derives from the Latin expression “panem et circenses” according to which an absolutist government provides to distribute food and entertain citizens, diverting their attention from the real problems. Which is what President Snow offers his subjects.

THE NAME KATNISS – “I was doing research on survival techniques and in particular on edible plants. I found Katniss, an aquatic plant with arrowhead-shaped leaves. In Latin it has the same root as Sagittarius, the archer,” he confessed. in 2018 the author al New York Times. “You can eat its roots and the leaves are its defense tool. The more I studied the subject, the more I became convinced that it reflected my protagonist”.

THE ROLE OF KATNISS – Jennifer Lawrence was chosen after a long selection. Several actresses tried to get the role of Katniss. Among these the best known names were Chloë Moretz, Abigail Breslin, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Roberts.

PERFECT TRIAL – Nina Jacobson, producer of the film saga, had told in an interview with Total Film how the casting of Jennifer Lawrence for the role of Katniss was love at first sight. During the first audition, the actress was so inspired that she was able to make the casting director move. At that moment it was clear to everyone that Lawrence would become the star of “The Hunger Games”.

JENNIFER’S ATHLETIC PREPARATION – To prepare for the role of Katniss, Jennifer Lawrence underwent intense training in several disciplines. He practiced rock climbing, mixed martial arts and took archery lessons from Olympic athlete Kathuna Lorig. He also had to improve his running style, which was previously considered too clumsy. Thanks to this physical preparation, the actress was able to interpret all of her action scenes without stunts.

“TASTY” KISSES – The two protagonists Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, before the romantic scenes, purposely made their breath heavy. “We ate garlic, tuna or other disgusting things just before the scenes. Jennifer would say to me just before shooting ‘I didn’t brush my teeth’ and I would say ‘Great, I can’t wait to taste'”, confessed the actor on the “Jimmy Fallon Show”.

THE HEMSWORTH BROTHERS – Chris Hemsworth said in an interview that he helped his brother Liam prepare for auditions for the part of Gale. In this regard, Chris added that on those occasions he had to play the part of Katniss.