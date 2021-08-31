Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence explained what the biggest challenge was in playing Katniss

Playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire has transformed Jennifer Lawrence in a true superstar, however, the role required an incredible mental, physical and emotional effort on the part of the actress who during an interview explained what was the biggest challenge she had to face during the filming.

Hunger Games: the girl on fire – Jennifer Lawrence in Rome 2013, for the festival

“That my character already existed in the minds of a lot of people before the first film was released“Lawerence revealed when asked to talk about what was the most challenging aspect of playing Katniss in The Hunger Games.

“Normally, when you act in a movie, no one knows your character, you are the one who plays him for the first time.“The actress continued.”Instead, I had to play a character that the audience already had in mind … they had already heard her speak in their heads and had already imagined her. It’s a scary thing … knowing that so many people already have images in their minds or at least an idea of ​​what your character is like“.

The Hunger Games: Girl on Fire, a close-up of Jennifer Lawrence from the film

Eventually though, Jennifer Lawrence was forced to wholeheartedly believe in her version of Katniss in order to successfully play her character in The Hunger Games: Girl on Fire: “I embodied it based on what I read and based on my personal perception and understanding of the role. ”