Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence’s latest statements on her role

The one of The Hunger Games is one of the film sagas of most successful Of all times. Based on Suzanne Collins’ series of dystopian sci-fi novels for children, the series comprises three films, one of which is split into two parts. Lionsgate bought the distribution rights for the films, while Collins adapted the plots, four-handed with Gary Ross. The first Hunger Games film saw the light of day in international cinemas in March 2012, earning a success not indifferent. The second, entitled The girl of fire, was released in 2013, while 2014 and 2015 saw the releases of the first and second part of Il canto della revolt. To play the role of the protagonist in the Hunger Games saga the beloved Jennifer Lawrence. To date, this is his most evocative role. Still, it would appear that the actress was about to refuse.

Jennifer Lawrence would have liked to turn down the role in The Hunger Games

As mentioned, today Jennifer Lawrence represents one of the leading figures of the film scene. Real diva of the big screen, the brilliant actress achieved international success thanks to the Hunger Games saga. Still, it seems that the interpreter was on the verge of to reject the part in the first film. Before taking on the role of Katniss in movies, Jennifer used to only accept roles in movies since very low budget; preferring to work exclusively with independent directors. It would seem that the fate of his career changed strong words of the mother.

It seems that when Jennifer Lawrence was offered the role of Katniss in The Hunger Games, the actress chose to take some time for reflect. Convinced that the project would be too big for her, Lawrence was on the verge of to decline the offer; not feeling confident enough. Fortunately, however, her mother’s intervention managed to get her back on track. In a recent interview with USA Today, Jennifer Lawrence told the story of how her mother ultimately got it. helped to understand that his way of reasoning was particularly wrong.

The words of the actress

Below, we report what Jennifer Lawrence said about her mother’s words that ultimately led her to accept the role in The Hunger Games. Regarding the matter, the actress expressed herself in this way: “He told me I was a hypocrite, because I used to admit that I didn’t care about the size of the film. Because when I was doing independent cinema everyone asked me why I had not yet worked in big studios and I answered every time that the size of the film did not interest me. Indeed, that I was only interested in the history of the film. At which my mother told me that now I finally had the opportunity to work on a story that I liked and that I shouldn’t have refused due to the size of the project“.

In reality, moving forward with the interview, the actress revealed that the proportions of the film were not the only reason why she initially wanted to refuse. Jennifer Lawrence revealed, in fact, that she was very scared of theimpact that the work would have had on his life: “The truth – he said – is that I wanted to do it, but I was too afraid of the consequences. You can’t say no to things out of fear, you just have to try “.