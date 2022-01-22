here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 22, 2022, airs Hunger Games on Sky Action in second evening at 22.45.

In a post-apocalyptic future, the nation of Panem is divided into twelve subordinate districts, at the behest of Capitol City and the despotic President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Years earlier, the people revolted against oppression but the armed forces repressed the dissidents, destroying the thirteenth district. Since that day, every year, a boy and a girl from each district participate in the Hunger Games, a cruel and inhumane spectacle, designed to suppress any desire for riot. When the District 12 harvest selects Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields), her older sister Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) offers herself in his place as a tribute. The girl, in fact, has always put the good of the family before herself, risking being punished for long hunting sessions with her friend Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth). Along with Katniss, the baker’s son, Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is pulled out. The two are entrusted to the care of former champion Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), the extravagant Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) and the stylist Cinna (Lenny Kravitz).

To prepare for the Hunger Games, the tributes have to go through a hard training, at the end of which they will obtain a score that will allow them to have a series of advantages. The games are controlled by some sponsors, who can help the participants according to the liking of the public. Aware of having no special gift, Peeta manages to attract the benevolence of the spectators, confessing his feelings for Katniss on live television. The girl is furious, but chooses to follow Haymitch’s script. When the games begin, Katniss finds the support of little Rue. The bond of mutual altruism puts the game’s Strategists in crisis, and feeds the audience’s hope. Thanks to her rebellious spirit, Katniss becomes the symbol of the revolt and Panem cheers the girl. President Snow, however, cannot allow this to happen.

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, Willow Shields, Isabelle Fuhrman, Alexander Ludwig, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Lenny Kravitz, Wes Bentley

