Hunger Games prequel release date confirmed

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 2 minutes read

The news that many were waiting for in the recent edition of the CinemaCon. When it was time for the production company in charge of the prequel to The Hunger GamesLionsgate, it was suspected that there could be news regarding this project.

And these rumors were not wrong, as it was confirmed that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Birds and Serpents will have its premiere on November 17, 2023. A date that is not close at all, although it was expected that it would not be something close, given that not much information has yet circulated about the film, its cast and its shooting date.

