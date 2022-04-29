Hunger Games prequel release date confirmed

The news that many were waiting for in the recent edition of the CinemaCon. When it was time for the production company in charge of the prequel to The Hunger GamesLionsgate, it was suspected that there could be news regarding this project.

And these rumors were not wrong, as it was confirmed that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Birds and Serpents will have its premiere on November 17, 2023. A date that is not close at all, although it was expected that it would not be something close, given that not much information has yet circulated about the film, its cast and its shooting date.

Until now, it is known that it will focus on the story of the young Coriolanus Snow when he was 18, at which time he was considered one of the top students at Panem Academy and when he was chosen as a mentor to the District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird for that edition of The Hunger Games. Most likely, the film will investigate the reasons that led this man to become the cynical and powerful autocrat that we saw in the saga.

The film will focus on the youth of the evil Snow

It is also unknown who will be part of the cast, if Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth either Donald Sutherlandwho gave life to Snow in the saga, will participate in it, although given the difference in years it seems difficult beyond some flashforward or similar resource. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Birds and Serpents will be led by Francis Lawrenceresponsible for the last three films: On fire Y Mockingjay Part I and II.

The Hunger Games sagawhich is available at Amazon Prime VideoIt was an undoubted worldwide success. His four films grossed about $2.8 billion, becoming one of the most successful sagas in relation to the number of films and collection. In addition, all the films convinced the public, who were delighted with the excellent representation and staging of a book that was almost as famous as the films. In addition, it served for some actors to make the final leap to stardom, such as those mentioned Jennifer LawrenceLiam Hemsworth Y Josh Hutcherson, who had already participated in several recognized films but not in successes of this magnitude.

Related news

We will have to wait a while to enjoy this prequel on the screen, but hopefully it will be worth the wait.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!