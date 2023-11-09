‘Hunger Games’ prequel reveals villain leader’s origin story

Francis Lawrence at the New York premiere of “Red Sparrow” on February 26, 2018 in New York City, New York, US. Reuters/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo Get licensing rights

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 (Reuters) – It was not easy for director Francis Lawrence to turn “Hunger Games” franchise villain Coriolanus Snow into a compelling hero for a prequel film being made 64 years before the hit films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

“We had to figure out a way to get the audience emotionally involved in them, behind them, supporting them, empathizing with them,” Lawrence told Reuters.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will arrive in theaters on November 17 and will highlight the origin stories of some of the characters from the previous four films. Specifically, it explores President Snow’s journey to oversee brutal games in which young people are forced to fight to the death in the arena for an event called “The Hunger Games”.

Like the other films, the Lionsgate prequel is based on a novel by Suzanne Collins, which was released in 2020.

“Once we felt like our audience was behind him, we still had to plant the seeds in the layers of his ambition and the layers of his greed and the layers of darkness and his hunger for power so that when he turned around, it felt honest , It feels true and believable,” Lawrence said.

The older version of Snow in the original films was portrayed by Canadian actor Donald Sutherland and the younger version in the prequels was played by English actor Tom Blythe.

The cast also includes notable actors Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, and Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom.

Snow will do anything to succeed, including agreeing to mentor one of the contestants in The Hunger Games, singer Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler.

What begins as coaching for Baird in hopes of increasing his academic achievements turns into a sequence of events that leads Snow down a dangerous path of betrayal.

Reporting by Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway

