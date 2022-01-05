It’s never easy to notice all the references, easter eggs and hidden quotes in a movie: the rule also applies to The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 2, the last chapter of the saga focused on the events of Katniss Everdeen who, if observed with a closer look, reveals to hide more than one surprise.

One of these concerns, in an absolutely unsuspected way, the unforgettable president of the United States John Fitzgerald Kennedy: in the course of the film with Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson, in fact, there is a line that almost literally takes up a quote from the US president assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

During a sequence of the film we see Johanna telling Katniss that anyone could kill President Snow, provided they are willing to die for the cause. The warning harks back to a famous quote from Kennedy, who during his years in the White House ruled: “If anyone were to be mad enough to want to kill the President of the United States, they could do it. All you have to do is be ready to give his life for the President“.

A paradox that actually seems to fit perfectly with the story told by the films taken from the books of Suzanne Collins. And you, have you already noticed this quote? Let us know in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you can find our review of Hunger Games: Song of Revolt – Part 2.