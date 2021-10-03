Hunger Games, the first film in the saga launched by Jennifer Lawrence

Hunger Games is the first film of the saga, released in theaters in 2012. The sequels are The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire And The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising Part 1 And part 2. In total 4 films based on Suzanne Collins’ young adult novels.

Jennifer Lawrence was chosen after a long selection. She was still a semi-unknown, although, in 2011 (a year before the film’s release) she was nominated for an Oscar for the first time for A cold winter. Other nominees for the role of Katniss included Emma Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, Abigail Breslin, Shailene Woodley and Hailee Steinfeld.



Hunger Games turns out to be a smash hit as expected, with nearly $ 694 million grossed against a paltry $ 78 million budget. Lawrence becomes the most loved and envied female star in Hollywood in a short time, so acclaimed by the media and the public that this attracts the attention of an author such as David O. Russell, which makes her a fetish of yours Bright side (which earned her her first Oscar), in American Hustle and then in Joy.

However, her engagements with Hunger Games prevent her from taking part in mainstream big-impact films, which means that mass audiences learn about her essentially. just for the role of Katniss, which improves and becomes more complex The fire girl, perhaps the best chapter of the franchise (but this is also thanks to the book and the development of the plot).

