News

Hunger Games, the first film in the saga launched by Jennifer Lawrence

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Hunger Games is the first film of the saga, released in theaters in 2012. The sequels are The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire And The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising Part 1 And part 2. In total 4 films based on Suzanne Collins’ young adult novels.

Jennifer Lawrence was chosen after a long selection. She was still a semi-unknown, although, in 2011 (a year before the film’s release) she was nominated for an Oscar for the first time for A cold winter. Other nominees for the role of Katniss included Emma Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, Abigail Breslin, Shailene Woodley and Hailee Steinfeld.


Hunger Games turns out to be a smash hit as expected, with nearly $ 694 million grossed against a paltry $ 78 million budget. Lawrence becomes the most loved and envied female star in Hollywood in a short time, so acclaimed by the media and the public that this attracts the attention of an author such as David O. Russell, which makes her a fetish of yours Bright side (which earned her her first Oscar), in American Hustle and then in Joy.

Loading...
Advertisements

However, her engagements with Hunger Games prevent her from taking part in mainstream big-impact films, which means that mass audiences learn about her essentially. just for the role of Katniss, which improves and becomes more complex The fire girl, perhaps the best chapter of the franchise (but this is also thanks to the book and the development of the plot).

© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

963
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
877
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
784
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
752
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
749
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
741
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
736
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
731
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top