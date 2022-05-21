HUNGER GAMES: there will be a prequel for 2023 of ‘The Hunger Games’

Again hand in hand Lionsgatethe story of ‘The Hunger Games’ starring Jennifer Lawrence in the skin of Katniss Everdeen, It will have a prequel that will be released in 2023.

Based on the new book Suzanne Collins wrote, called ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’now the story will focus on a young Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the story of the original trilogy.

The book ‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’ came out in 2020. Photo: Ig @losjuegosdelhambremex

What is the plot of the Hunger Games prequel?

Focused on an 18 year old Snow, the story takes place ten years after the districts’ rebellion against the Capitol which was called ‘The Dark Days’in which the rebels besieged the capital of the fictional country to prevent food from entering the place, leading them to cannibalism.

Coriolanus Snow tries to maintain the image of wealth and class that his family has left after they lost their fortune in the rebellion, and to reposition his last name and enter the university after his studies at the Academy, he becomes one of the first mentors of the 10th edition of ‘The Hunger Games’.

To his misfortune, he has to mentor a young woman from District 12, a 16-year-old singer named Lucy Gray Baird, and manages to see in her a glimmer of hope, since the young woman is extremely charismatic and can win the affection of any audience. that you have in front, what Snow will try to use in his favor to win the brutal competition and obtain his long-awaited scholarship to the university.

However, he would not count on the fact that as he got to know her, he would fall more and more in love with her.

Will Lucy Gray manage to win the competition and keep Snow? Will he lose the Hunger Games? Whatever the resolution of the story, it is a watershed to understand the villain of the emblematic trilogy.

This edition of the hunger games will be number 10, 64 years before the second rebellion. PHOTO: Ig @losjuegosdelhambremex

Who will participate in the film?

The film will be in charge of a new account of the production company Lionsgate and will be directed again by Francis Lawrence.who has already directed the films of Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part 1 and 2 and will premiere on November 17, 2023.

Equally Nina Jacobson, franchise producer and Brad Simpsonthey return as the producers of the story.

Until now, Only one actor is confirmed, who will be the one to give life to the young President Snow, and that will be Tom BlythHowever, Jennifer Lawrence will not return for the delivery, since the story is set 64 years before the birth of her character.

Who is Tom Blyth?

British actor, Tom Blyth will be in charge of giving life to young president snowwho was played in the original trilogy by Donald Sutherland.

The actor made his debut as a child in a supporting role in Ridley Scott’s 2010 film Robin Hood. and the following years he appeared in other films, especially in short films.

In the year 2018 he starred in the film Scott and Sid, in the year 2021 he appeared in Benediction and in The Gilded Age in the year 2022.

