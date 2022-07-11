Hunger is directly related to anger levels, according to science

A hungry person becomes irritable, this statement from popular culture has just been backed up by science.

A study of Anglia Ruskin University of London and published in the magazine Pls One, analyzed how hungry a group of volunteers were throughout the day, recording the results in an app. The conclusion was clear: hunger is directly related to our emotional well-being.

The main author of the study, Professor Viren Swami, a psychologist at the university, assured in the Daily Mail that during the follow-up of 64 people over 21 days, it was seen how hunger was related to levels of anger, irritability and pleasure. : “Many of us are aware that being hungry can influence our emotions, but until now little scientific research has focused on the consequences of hunger.”

Hunger is related to levels of anger, irritability and pleasure

“Although our study does not present ways to mitigate negative emotions induced by hunger, the research suggests that being able to label an emotion can help people regulate it, for example, recognizing that we feel angry simply because we are hungry,” says the researcher.

“Therefore, increased awareness of what’s happening to us could reduce the likelihood that hunger triggers negative emotions and behaviors in people.”

The effects were substantial, even after accounting for factors such as age and gender, body mass index, dietary behavior, and individual personality traits.

Hunger was associated with 37 percent of the variance in irritability, 34 percent of the variance in anger, and 38 percent of the variance in pleasure reported by the participants.