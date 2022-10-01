Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebrities with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood

Today we suggest you take a visual tour of the best and most spectacular kitchens of celebrities.

September 30, 2022

The kitchens They are spaces in which we have been seeing a significant evolution both for its use and for its symbol in the center of family life. Far from being a place where we exclusively prepare food, the kitchens have been transformed into a living space where we eat, have a few drinks and even watch sports on TV. In addition to the use that we have given to the kitchen, it has been opened to the rest of the house with the multiplication of open kitchens. We have given so much importance to our kitchens that we could not conceive of this space today without an adapted decorative plan.

The rich and famous have the advantage of being able to have the financial resources to create fully functional and spectacular kitchens that respond to your interests or simply to the general decorative style of your houses or apartments. Personal tastes prevail sometimes or the fashion trends of the moment prevail. In all cases, these kitchens allow us to dream of spectacular spaces that ordinary mortals can hardly have. They also allow us to get inspiration for a personal decorative project that we can adapt at home. Today we propose this visual tour of the best and most spectacular kitchens of celebrities.

Jennifer Lopez’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Pinterest

The American singer and actress of Latin origin has chosen for her apartment in New York a modern style with an important presence of light wood that gives it a very pleasant warm touch. The large kitchen is open to the dining room and has large windows through which a lot of natural light flows.

Julia Roberts kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: The Spanish

The former 90s movie icon owns a nice apartment in New York’s West Village with a medium-sized kitchen with modern, functional lines. The furniture with stainless steel style finishes that combine with the appliances stand out.

Ricky Martin’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Architectural Digest

Also located in New York, on the Upper East Side, Ricky Martin’s apartment has a minimalist-style kitchen that highlights a huge floor-to-ceiling window through which a spectacular amount of light enters. Cold and neutral colones with just enough color in the lower furniture that is red.

Taylor Swift’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: lovePROPERTY.

The kitchen of Taylor Swift’s apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York is very classic in style, which may seem curious to us due to the very young profile of the singer. What is surprising is its very large size as well as its wooden ceiling that is more reminiscent of a country house than an urban apartment.

Jennifer Lawrence’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Architecture and design.

Now we move to California where the actress Jennifer Lawrence has a mansion and in which we find a huge kitchen with a very well achieved modern style. With white furniture that integrates steel and wood, the combination of these materials is reflected throughout the space creating a very well achieved environment. One of my favorite kitchens where I would imagine preparing a recipe or having a glass of wine, with Jennifer of course.

Naomi Watts’ kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Architectural digest.

Here we radically change the style with a decoration inspired by vintage and retro with a set of furniture in pastel shades. For its part, the floor probably becomes the star of this kitchen with its wonderful combination of black and white that reminds us of the chessboard, very retro.

Anne Hathaway’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: The Nordroom

With neutral colors on the cream side, a huge window overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, and an understated, elegant island that separates it from the living room, Anne Hathaway’s kitchen is a perfect example of understated elegance. Despite being integrated into a loft, the kitchen is not oversized, which makes it even more attractive.

Lady Gaga’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Elle

To be the kitchen of a relatively young personality, this space surprises with its retro chic style that reminds us of the typical country house. The darker tones, with less light and some vintage-inspired furniture break with what we might expect from the kitchen of a person in their thirties.

Brooke Shields kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: inRegister

Anyone remember Brooke Shields? Well, she was also and is famous and has a much less spectacular kitchen than other stars but it has the value of having conceived and decorated it herself. The tones are definitely classic with a massive presence of white with some touches of color in decorative objects. Nothing bad.

Patrick Dempsey’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Decosphere

Located in the Venice Beach area of ​​Los Angeles, Patrick Dempsey’s house, which you will remember in the Grey’s Anatomy series, has an interesting proposal for the kitchen. Open to the living room, the kitchen combines white cabinets, wooden wall coverings and a colorful touch with orange chairs. An original and fresh mix that I really liked.

Robert Pattinson’s kitchen

Hungry with luxuries: These are the celebs with the most spectacular kitchens in Hollywood. Photo: Decosphere

This young Hollywood movie star is another curious case where the kitchen has a very conservative style. With a very classic style house with a lot of wood, the kitchen continues with the general decoration with rustic furniture and a general atmosphere that reminds us of a country house. Nothing very original at all.

With information from Decoesfera.