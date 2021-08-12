hunt for the business guru

More business than controversy. The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite the violent criticism they receive daily from several fronts, remain focused on their career path. According to the Sun, in fact, the dukes of Sussex they would put in the crosshairs Ollie Ayling a kind of business guru, the consultant who in the last seven years has contributed decisively to the success of Scherzinger, Nicole.

“Harry and Meghan are rapidly expanding their professional tour And they want to be helped by the best profiles of the industry,” an insider told the tabloid. “Ollie would be perfect, that’s why they would like hire him in the staff. He who has been instrumental in guiding the career of Nicole (former singer of the Pussycat Dolls), make them earn a lot of money and keep it on stage most important».

In fact, thanks to the support of Ollie, the artist managed to get voice actress roles in two Disney films (Oceania and Ralph Splits Internet), has also returned to the ranks of the coach of X Factor and entered the jury of The Masked Singer USA and Australia’s Got Talent. In short, the Sussexes are convinced that – helped by theexpert consultant – they could conclude even more economic agreements in a short time Profitable.

It must be said that Harry and Meghan, even without Ayling, have recently signed multimillion-dollar contracts, on all those with the colossi Netflix and Spotify. The first, from about €130 million, provides for the creation of series and documentaries (the first with Oprah Winfrey it is already online, the one on the Invictus Games); the second, from 35 million, includes audio content (such as the podcasts launched at the end of 2020).

On the other hand, when they left the United Kingdom, one of the Sussexes’ objectives was to achieve theeconomic independence. Mission accomplished.

