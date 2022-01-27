Hunt for the director, the Xhaka slope regains altitude. Decisive Diawara – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Everything revolves around Amadou Diawara, writes Andrea Pugliese on The Gazzetta dello Sport. It is he, in fact, the needle of the balance of this last part of the Giallorossi repair market, with GM Tiago Pinto who today will meet Daniele Piraino (the agent of the Guinean midfielder) in Milan to understand how to set up a future elsewhere. The sale of Diawara however, it will not be easy, also due to a high salary (2.2 million euros) for the teams that have expressed interest in Italy (Venice, Cagliari and Sampdoria). That sale, however, is essential to open the doors to Roma’s last minute blow. Which, in the last 24 hours, has returned to reflect on the possibility of bringing Granit home Xhaka, the Swiss Arsenal midfielder who had chased so long last summer, before and during the 2020 European Championship. Mourinho, in fact, he has also recently remarked that Rome still lacks a director, the one that – in fact – he had explicitly asked for as soon as he landed in the Giallorossi. Playing with the three-man midfield, Mou would thus have pairs, with six players: Cristante and Xhaka as directors, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Veretout and Oliveira as mezzali. But why is Xhaka back in vogue? First of all because in Mourinho’s mind he remains the ideal player to fill that role. And also because his present at Arsenal is not as rosy as it was in the past. Xhaka has in fact broken for some time with the square, intended as a supporter, which has caught him often and willingly in recent months. For some time he also lost the captain’s armband, which is now on Aubameyang’s arm or – in his absence – on Lacazette’s. Among other things, Xhaka does not even have a very solid relationship with Arteta, the Spanish coach of the Gunners.