Hunt for the Pillars of Hercules: discovered the “edge of the world”?

The Pillars of Hercules have represented for centuries a mythical place not only of geography but above all of the soul. That “nec plus ultra” (memory of the Greek “οὐκέτι πρόσω”) sculpted by the Greek demigod on the Calpe and Abila mountains, one in Spain and one in Africa, was not just a warning to sailors not to enter that wild and unknown ocean , but also a way of telling all human beings that there was an insurmountable limit. To go beyond it was to be arrogant and the condemnation would have been the wrath of the gods.

A border that also became a door: anyone could challenge the gods and choose to pass beyond those columns. But only a few dared to do so. And those who realized this dream knew that sooner or later they would pay for it consequences: as Dante also recalled centuries later, imagining the last journey of Ulysses.

Where were they really?

Tradition has it that those mythical columns created by Hercules were Strait of Gibraltar. Two mountains, which look at each other from the two opposite shores of the Mediterranean: the Rock of Gibraltar, and Jebel Musa, or Mount Hacho: where the Mare Nostrum meets the Atlantic and where the currents collide, creating one of the most feared and coveted places by navigators. Many scholars have believed that in reality Gibraltar was never really the seat of the Pillars of Hercules, sometimes moving them to the Strait of Sicily or Sardinia and even before that even to the eastern Mediterranean, where the first Greeks had their own little world. Others believe that the Columns simply moved with the advancement of Hellenic civilization, so what must have been a physical place was actually a cultural boundary, the gateway to the unknown and the barbarian.

Spanish research

But in the midst of the numerous hypotheses about where the Greeks believed the Pillars of Hercules stood, these days there is someone trying to find more concrete clues. Up to say that perhaps, the mystery is revealed, and that the remains of the “edge of the world” and the temple of Hercules Gaditano would be found in Spain, and precisely on the Atlantic coast of Cadiz, in San Fernando.

The Department of Prehistory and Archeology of the University of Seville, studying some ancient structures in the seabed and along the Andalusian coast, believes that the temple dedicated to Hercules would have been in a large port area active until a few years before the birth of Christ: a site that would correspond in fact to a pre-existing Phoenician temple of Melqart.

The study hypothesis, announced in December by the team of researchers, gained media attention and also raised controversy. Francisco José García, professor of archeology at the University of Seville, announced that the team has identified “ very reasonable indications, mostly underwater finds that lead us to believe that there were large structures, including buildings, breakwaters and possible piers, between Sancti Petri and Camposoto “. The professor said it will take a lot of work to try to provide firm evidence to the hypotheses that for now are corroborated only by these clues. However, the team feels quite confident in his findings and the technologies used for this research campaign could be decisive. to avoid errors in a “hunt” that already makes many scholars turn up their noses.

“ The results we have obtained are in line with tradition, with all classical sources, with the existing bibliography. What has been found, what the millennial terrain and the latest computer program says are perfectly suited to what Strabone, Silius Italicus and Filostrato wrote. They spoke of enormous tides that left the ships without water, of columns that were on both sides, between Spain and Africa; of sailors who waited for the return of the water to lift their ships, of a superb temple to which measurements were continually taken. In short, science is giving reason for the legend. The data, the discoveries, reinforce the myths “says the archaeologist. And for now those studies, done through digital graphics, tidal studies, analyzes on how that coast and the marshes could have been in the previous millennia, seem to give the first confirmations. Images that, together with the findings made during the the last few centuries would suggest a particularly important site.

Doubts about the “Pillars of Hercules”

Of course, doubts remain. For example, some academics believe that it is unlikely that that area was really that of the temple of Hercules Gaditano, moving it a few kilometers. Others, on the other hand, generally seem to look with suspicion at this search for the “Pillars of Hercules” as too “spectacularized”, or even defining it “ hypothesis from fantasy-archeology “, as he reports AdnKronos. It would be like looking for Atlantis or other places immortalized by literature.

It is difficult to take part in a scientific challenge: simpler, and more fascinating, to think instead of how man could imagine that part of the world where the Mediterranean met the ocean more than two millennia ago. Where the fathers told their children that a demi-god had divided the mountains or built columns, and from which he observed the passage of the ships that decided to overcome that limit towards the unknown.

“Nec plus ultra”, the Latins said. And perhaps even in this ancient myth – which for the curious man is more an invitation to break through that mental barrier placed by the divinity – some truth is hidden, buried by the tides, by the sand and by the inexorable passage of time.