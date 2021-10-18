Hunted, the trailer for the animated film DC Comics

The DC FanDome, the event that all fans of the universe A.D have been waiting for a long time, has brought to light many interesting surprises. In addition to the clip of Black Adam, where is it Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he showed himself for the first time in the role of the famous character, viewers were able to take a first look at Catwoman: Hunted, the animated film dedicated to the famous comic cat.
The new production by HBO Max will retrace the events of Selina Kyle / Catwoman while trying to steal a jewel of great value.
Obviously, there will be twists: the Interpol investigations that will try in every way to capture her and the appearance of some “well-known faces” of the DC universe, including Batwoman.
The animated film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC And Warner Bros. Home Entertainment; while it was written by Greg Weisman and directed by Shinsuke Terasawa.
From the first rumors, it seems that the film should officially come out on February 8, 2022 on streaming platforms and in the home video version.
Catwoman: Hunted, the DC universe returns to animation
If it is true that a cat always falls on its feet, the same cannot be said of the cinematic universe of DC with films that are sometimes not very interesting and that have disappointed more than a few fans around the world.
This time, however, the famous comic book house returns to animation by staging a film that winks at the animated series that, in its time, made the success of many protagonists such as Batman And Superman.
If to this, then, we add an unconventional character like Catwoman, the result could be very interesting, especially given the great success that animation is having in recent years, with products like What If… And Spider-Man a new universe, both from Marvel.
DC is also completely rethinking its cinematic universe, starting to invest heavily in this regard and focusing on “new” characters rather than the now famous (and over-abused) Superman and Batman.
Catwoman: Hunted, a great cast
For the new animated film, DC has spared no expense, recruiting a highly respected cast to voice the characters on screen. We find first Elizabeth Gillie as Selina Kyle / Catwoman; Stephanie Beatriz who will be Kate Kane / Batwoman; Jonathan Banks such as Black Mask; Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy; Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth; Keith David who will be Tobias Whale; Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata; Jonathan Frakes like King Faraday and Boss Moxie; Kirby Howell-Baptiste will be Barbara Minerva / Cheetah; Kelly Hu will play Cheshire; Andrew Kishino in the role of Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6; Eric Lopez like Domino 1; Jacqueline Obrador of the clothes of La Dama; Ron Yuan in the role of Dr. Tzin.
A great way to bring Catwoman back to the big (and small) screen after the incredible performance of Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman – Returns and the good showings that came later with Halle Berry (Catwoman), Anne Hathaway (The dark Knight); Camren Bicondova (Gotham) and the unedited anchor Zoë Kravitz (The Batman).