Hunted, the trailer for the animated film DC Comics

The DC FanDome, the event that all fans of the universe A.D have been waiting for a long time, has brought to light many interesting surprises. In addition to the clip of Black Adam, where is it Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he showed himself for the first time in the role of the famous character, viewers were able to take a first look at Catwoman: Hunted, the animated film dedicated to the famous comic cat.

The new production by HBO Max will retrace the events of Selina Kyle / Catwoman while trying to steal a jewel of great value. Obviously, there will be twists: the Interpol investigations that will try in every way to capture her and the appearance of some "well-known faces" of the DC universe, including Batwoman. The animated film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC And Warner Bros. Home Entertainment; while it was written by Greg Weisman and directed by Shinsuke Terasawa. From the first rumors, it seems that the film should officially come out on February 8, 2022 on streaming platforms and in the home video version.