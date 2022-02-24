Hunter Schafer (‘Euphoria’) tells how he overcame depression

*This article, based on a personal experience, should not be understood as a guide. If you are going through a difficult time, we recommend that you put yourself in the hands of professionals*

Fortunately, the visibility that the mental diseases has opened an important social debate in which self-care and psychological help are no longer taboo. An open melon thanks, in part, to the testimonies of public figures who have not been afraid to tell their experience in order to help so many other people. If previously Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, among many others, have verbalized their trip with depression and anxietynow it was the turn of hunter schafer. The 23-year-old actress, who is currently experiencing the greatest peak of her media exposure thanks to her role as Jules in the series ‘Euphoria’, has opened up on the channel during an interview with the medium ‘i-D’ .

According to this, the personal link he created with said fictional characterand helped to overcome a deep depressive state in which she was immersed in the middle of the year 2020. Her lifeline, at that time, was being able to write a special chapter for Jules that ended up being a favorable catalyst for improving her mental health. This chapter, focused on the disagreements of her character, is one of the two episodes that served as a bridge between the first and second seasons. “I think it really gave us the opportunity to go deeper into his mind, his subconscious and his head space.”Schafer comments reflectively.

Jules, during the episode ‘The perfect ones, to blow her’. HBO

A decisive chapter for Jules (and also for Hunter)

Said plot, which focused its narrative on some harsh conversations with almost no cinematography, addressed an important talk between Jules and his therapist, with whom he discussed issues such as his romantic relationship with Rue and an unexpected debate about his identity that ended up putting in check the attitude he had had with men for years. “We saw a 17-year-old transgender girl still trying to figure out who she is and going through a debate in her head about her ‘queer’ identity.‘, valuing what that means for her as a trans person. We saw some new parts of her that she is still discovering, a mess that she tries to unravel at the same time that she makes sense of it, ”says the interpreter.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To stage this role, Schafer resorted to his personal experiences that would end up being reflected in Jules’ dialogue and attitude: “It was a very good opportunity to transfer to television the shit that really goes through the heads of trans youth beyond ‘I’m afraid of what people will think because I’m transsexual’. It was something more spiritual and philosophical, about who I am and what it means what I feel”. According to her, before expressing all these feelings she was in a dark and raw place, “possibly the worst depression I’ve ever had and from which I came out needing a place to channel all that energy,” she clarifies. A lifesaver that he now remembers from a healthier and safer perspective.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io